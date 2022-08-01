wordpress blog stats
RBI eases card storage rules for acquiring banks, merchants, and payment aggregators

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced some relaxations to its card storage rules, which are set to get into effect on October 1, 2022

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on July 28 announced some relaxation to its card storage rules, which are set to get into effect on October 1, 2022. For guest checkout transactions the following are permitted as an interim measure:

  1. Merchants and PAs can store card data for 4 days: Other than the card issuer and the card network, the merchant or its Payment Aggregator (PA) involved in the settlement of such transactions, can save the card data for a maximum period of 4 days from the date of the transaction or till the settlement date, whichever is earlier. “This data shall be used only for settlement of such transactions, and must be purged thereafter,” RBI noted.
  2. Acquiring banks can store card data: For handling other post-transaction activities such as chargebacks and refunds, acquiring banks can continue to store card data until January 31, 2023.

What are the new card storage rules: RBI’s new rules prevent merchants (like Amazon and Zomato) and payment aggregators (like PayU and Juspay) from storing the debit and credit card details of customers. The alternative for online card transactions is either guest checkout, where customers enter card details every time, or card tokenisation, where merchants store unique tokens of cards rather than actual card details and process transactions based on the tokens.

Why does this matter? Both the alternatives, guest checkouts and tokenisation, are not ready for various reasons (covered in-depth here). This is why RBI extended the deadline from the end of June to the end of September. But the extension, on its own, did not really address the concerns and requests raised by the various stakeholders. These interim concessions, however, address some of the concerns by allowing acquirer banks to store card data and providing some leeway for merchants and payment aggregators.

There will not be another extension: “There shall be no change in the effective date of implementation of the requirements – all entities, except card issuers and card networks, shall purge the CoF [Card-on-File] data before October 1, 2022,” RBI stated.

Why is it important to let acquirer banks store card data: The way systems are built today, if a person wants to pay for something on Amazon, for that payment to go through and for Amazon to receive that money, three parties need access to the card number. One is the card network, the second is the bank that issued the customer’s card, and the third is Amazon’s bank, which is the acquiring bank. But the problem here is that RBI’s rules only allowed the card issuers and the card networks to store card data. If the acquiring bank does not have the card information, the payment is bound to fail. Additionally, without the card information, acquiring banks wouldn’t have known who to return the money to in case of a failed transaction or refund. Industry stakeholders were hoping that RBI issues a clarification saying that acquirer banks can also store card data.

