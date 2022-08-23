Predatory loan apps: Chartered Accountants under scrutiny, IT Ministry in consultation Google Play Store

What's the news: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is investigating several chartered accountants (CAs) for their role in helping predatory Chinese loan apps function, Economic Times reported on August 18. Separately, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is in consultation with Google Play to find a way to curb malpractices by loan apps, Business Standard reported on August 18. Why does this matter: Given the rising number of complaints concerning unauthorised digital lending apps that are targeting vulnerable Indian borrowers, charging them exorbitant interest rates, and resorting to extortion and blackmail tactics to collect payments, these two developments are a much welcome step to tackle the issue because, in more than a few cases, these unethical practices have resulted in borrowers committing suicide. RBI's new regulatory framework: Generally, third-party loan marketplaces and apps which work with regulated banks and non-bank lenders have to…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.