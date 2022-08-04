wordpress blog stats
PhonePe lodges FIR against 3 suspended Paytm employees for burning QR codes

A PhonePe ex-employee, now suspended from Paytm also, apparently posted videos of himself burning PhonePe QR codes in Greater Noida

Published

What’s the news: Three recently suspended Paytm employees were charged with mischief, theft, criminal conspiracy and unlawful assembly at Greater Noida on July 29, for allegedly burning PhonePe QR codes. A video making the rounds on WhatsApp shows the three men, including a former PhonePe employee, destroying the fintech company’s property.

Why it matters: PhonePe and Paytm are longstanding rivals. While such matters are conventionally discussed amongst companies, the public issue is likely to create a more hostile environment and affect market behaviour of the two companies. Further, the changing market behaviour and loss of PhonePe’s QR codes – unissued or otherwise – will impact merchants using the property for their transactions.

PhonePe demands an investigation: On July 28, Vikas Verma, Territory Sales Manager at PhonePe, received a WhatsApp video that showed Devanshu Gupta, a former employee, Aman Kumar Gupta and Rahul Pal burning a number of PhonePe QR codes “with the clear intention of causing wrongful loss.” As per the FIR lodged at Surajpur police station, the accused were engaged in the act “with glee” and even invited other people to witness the alleged crime via video calls. According to the complaint, the video also shows Pal setting fire to the QR codes.

Gupta was working at PhonePe from December 31, 2018 to January 31, 2022 as the Territory Sales Manager. His former employer described him as “a disgruntled ex-employee,” trying to damage PhonePe’s reputation by circulating the video on WhatsApp. Further, it said Gupta had prior knowledge about the whereabouts for obtaining PhonePe’s QR codes. The company accused him of hatching a plan to steal the company property.

“The intention to harm the reputation of the Complainant [PhonePe] becomes clear from the fact that the attached video is being circulated on WhatsApp to bring it to the notice of the public at large,” said the company.

Moreover, PhonePe said that the burnt QR codes cannot be replicated as each one has a unique identification in digital form and is provided to the onboarded merchants with PhonePe “after completing the necessary compliances in accordance with the Reserve Bank of India guidelines.”

Stating that the crime “may form a part of a larger conspiracy to malign the reputation and cause further financial loss” for PhonePe, it demanded an investigation as to how the accused got access to such a large number of QR codes.

“The above mentioned accused persons and other unknown persons have committed cognizable offences under the IPC and a thorough investigation is required to unearth the conspiracy,” said PhonePe.

Paytm suspends employees: Meanwhile, Paytm put out a statement that the matter is between PhonePe and its ex-employees.

“Paytm spokesperson said, “This matter is between Phonepe and its ex-employees. We condemn the act committed by these rogue employees, who have already been suspended from the company pending a detailed investigation. We do not tolerate any act of misconduct and always stand by the highest standards of work ethics. Paytm has been the pioneer of QR code payments in the country and takes great pride in significantly contributing to the growth of India’s digital ecosystem.”

A Moneycontrol article discussing the feud between PhonePe and Paytm envisioned deep discounts in the future due to the recent incident. It also mentioned how the two companies are bitter rivals with  one company’s executives accusing the other of being a “sovereign risk.” PhonePe is owned by US retailer Walmart while Paytm has Chinese backers like Alibaba and Ant Financial, said the article.

