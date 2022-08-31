What's the news: Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on 30 August chaired a meeting to review the progress of the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). "It was apprised that since the alpha launch in 5 cities in April, ONDC has been testing with a closed user group for end-to-end execution to understand their fulfilment. ONDC expects the number of network participants to substantially increase to more than 30 in the coming weeks. Building on this, ONDC plans to start beta-testing the network with public users in limited areas," the government said in a press release. Progress since the last meeting: In a review meeting held on June 23, it was informed that ONDC was undergoing pilot testing in five cities and had onboarded 7 network participants. Over the last two months, the network appears to have onboarded over 20…
ONDC Update: Will be open to public soon, NPCI to pick up stake in network, and more
Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal chaired a meeting to review the progress of the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC)
