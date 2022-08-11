‘No Systematic Action Against Offshore Betting and Gambling Websites’ in India, Says Report

‘Offshore Online Betting and Gambling in India: A Risk Assessment’, a report by the Esya Centre, argues offshore online betting and gambling sites seem to have evaded regulatory oversight in India. They often operate with impunity despite the fact that online betting and gambling are prohibited in India (barring Sikkim and Meghalaya). Many offshore gambling services also regularly violate content regulation, money laundering, and consumer protection laws too, harming Indian netizens in the process. As per the report, complaints against the sector are on the rise too—5,091 public complaints were filed between August 21st, 2019 and December 31st, 2021, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs National Cybercrime Reporting Portal.

The report’s bottom line: ‘no systematic action has been taken [in India] against offshore betting and gambling websites’.

Why it matters: Failing to regulate offshore entities may disadvantage Indians at the receiving end of heightened psychological and financial gambling-related harms. These harms can range from financial ruin to gambling addiction to suicide. Recent government legislation, however, appears to curb the harms of online gambling services operating from India alone.

Given that offshore gambling services violate a plethora of national laws, the report argues that the Union should develop laws that are ‘extra-territorial’ in their jurisdiction to govern them. Additionally, weak enforcement of national laws demands the formation of a nodal agency to regulate offshore online and gambling, as well as a centralised reporting system to raise complaints about them. Until such institutions are designed, blocking public access to these sites under Section 69A of the Information and Technology Act, 2000, (IT Act) is crucial to protect citizen welfare, the report says.

What Kinds of Harms Are Posed by Offshore Betting and Gambling Sites?

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Online gambling websites can perpetuate a wide range of harms, including:

Financial Losses : The report suggests that online gamblers are subjected to higher financial losses, due to the heightened risks of fraud. This is especially the case for offshore services, which operate outside the ambit of domestic law, with little to no regulatory oversight.

Enticing Minors : Offshore gambling services are easily accessed by minors as they generally do not conduct age-verification procedures, suggests the report. Some payment services offered by these sites—like cash-on-delivery—may entice youngsters who otherwise lack access to digital payments to use them. This exposes them to ‘unsuitable content’ while ‘enticing them to engage in illegal activity’. For example, the likes of JeetWin , CSGO Lounge , DOTA2 Lounge , and Parimatch either allow minors to play games without declaring their age, or to pay for bets using crypto or other digital payment services. All of these services are registered in the former tax haven of Curaçao—a Dutch island colony located just north of Venezuela.

Gambling Addictions : While only a ‘small subset of gamblers are afflicted with pathological gambling’, gambling addictions can affect the material well-being of the gambler’s larger family. For example, the report suggests that gambling is associated with ‘higher financial distress and lower financial inclusion and planning, higher rates of future unemployment and physical disability, and at its most acute, with substantially increased mortality.’ The report asserts that the accessibility and ease of online gambling only aggravates these risks. When it comes to offshore services, the risks are amplified once again, as ‘corrective measures’ against them cannot be enforced by existing laws.

Illegal Advertisements : Offshore gambling services continue to surreptitiously advertise in India, despite the fact that ads for such services are banned in India. For example, the Advertising Standards Council of India’s self-regulatory advertising code further adds that ‘advertisements should not promote activities which are in contravention of laws in India’. Further, content that promotes gambling is prohibited by Rule 3(1)(b)(ii) of the IT Rules, 2021 . Many companies resort to ‘surrogate’ advertising to get around these laws—wherein they promote their banned services using less controversial products (an example being advertising liquor using CDs). In this line, offshore betting and gambling sites like Dafabet and Parimatch have developed their own sports news platforms, for example. In December 2021, ‘ Parimatch News ’ was announced as a sponsor of the Pro Kabaddi League. Other offshore companies rely on sponsored content promoting online gambling, which is carried by digital media outlets. Prominent houses like Mint , The News Minute , and India Today have reportedly carried such stories (the online source included in the report for this claim has currently been taken down ).

How Can the Regulation of Offshore Gambling Sites be Improved?

Improve Jurisdictional Clarity: While gambling may be a State subject, the report argues that the Centre is best positioned to regulate offshore online betting and gambling services operating in India. Given that these are foreign entities evading Indian laws, the regulation developed must be ‘extra-territorial’ in its jurisdiction.

As per List 1 of the Constitution of India, regulating digital products and services is the Union’s responsibility. This is corroborated by the Law Commission of India’s 276th report on ‘ Legal Framework: Gambling and Sports Betting Including in Cricket in India ’.

That being said, offline betting and gambling is a State subject —however, the report argues that individual regional laws cannot be extended to offshore online services. This is because they lack ‘extraterritorial application’. Given this, Union-level regulation is desirable.

Additionally, the report argues that the Centre alone has the technical capacity to block websites in India. For example, in 2020, the Andhra Pradesh government requested MeitY to enforce its ban on gaming and gambling sites under Section 69A of the IT Act, 2000.

Institute Nodal Agency to Monitor Offshore Gambling Sites: To regulate these services, a nodal agency, ministry, or department can be set up to block offshore services under Section 69A. This may narrow the enforcement gap and make it easier to identify offending sites—which may currently operate in violation of a wide range of Union laws.

Create a Centralised Reporting System: This framework may help officials better identify websites for Section 69A blocking by MeitY. While developing this long-term solution, recognising ‘existing deficiencies in state capacity, and the importance of expert participation from industry, academia and civil society’ is critical.

Read More