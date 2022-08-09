Is WhatsApp abusing market power through its privacy policy? Here’s what the NCLAT ruled

On August 2nd, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) upheld the Competition Commision of India’s (CCI) 2017 verdict that WhatsApp was not abusing its market dominance in India through its new privacy policy.

The NCLAT Judgment follows the NGO Fight for Transparency Society’s appeal against the CCI’s decision on its 2017 petition. In the 2017 ruling, the CCI held that while ‘Whatsapp is dominant [in the communication apps market], it is not abusing its dominant position [by introducing the policy]’—a stance that Justice M. Venugopal (judicial member) and Dr. Ashok Kumar Mishra (technical member) of the NCLAT agreed with.

‘The Appellant has failed to prove that the Opposite party/Respondent is abusing its dominant position in the relevant market by introducing privacy policy which compels its users to share their account details and other information with Facebook as the Respondent has provided the users opt out of sharing user accounts information with Facebook within 30 days of agreeing to the updated of service and privacy policy,’ last week’s NCLAT judgment stated.

Why it matters: The NCLAT Judgment may bolster WhatsApp’s claims that its privacy policies are not shaped by anti-competitive practices in the Indian app-based communication market.

The Delhi High Court also agreed to consider the verdict on August 4th, as it deliberates on WhatsApp’s ongoing appeal to the merits of a 2021 CCI antitrust probe into a separate privacy policy it released that year. The Delhi High Court first dismissed WhatsApp and Facebook’s challenges to the investigation last April. The High Court’s Judgment following the appeal is expected in the forthcoming weeks.

Last year, the market regulator ordered an inquiry on the ‘full extent, scope, and impact’ of WhatsApp’s newly updated privacy policy, focusing on data sharing by the app conducted with the ‘involuntary consent of users’. The data sharing policy may be used to cross-link user data across platforms, which can pose a competitive advantage to WhatsApp. The Commission argued that WhatsApp had violated the Competition Act ‘under the garb of a policy update’. WhatsApp informed users at the time that the application cannot be used by users who do not consent to the updates.

What Did the NCLAT Judgment Say?

The original plea alleged that WhatsApp’s new privacy policy—post its acquisition by parent company Facebook in 2014—provided users with ‘no choice’ but to accept its conditions to use the service. This marks an abuse of its dominant position as a communication app in India, while the data sharing practices under the policy may violate the user’s privacy. It also allegedly violated provisions of the Information and Technology Act, 2000 (IT Act). WhatsApp is further under the jurisdiction of California law, making it ‘non-feasible for any user from India to approach for any legal grievance redressal’. The plea claimed that WhatsApp has ‘washed its hands’ off informing users in the case of data breaches, adding that it also failed to lay down a basic data protection standard.

WhatsApp responded stating, among other things, that the plea failed to prove the policy’s direct or indirect discriminatory or anti-competitive practices. Data sharing as per the 2016 privacy policy was limited to specific use cases. Further, it had no access to the information contained in the end-to-end encrypted messages sent using its platform.

The NCLAT agreed with the CCI’s 2017 reasoning, arguing that accepting the terms was not compulsory and that users were free to use other platforms. It held that WhatsApp had clearly informed users of the amendments to the privacy policy, as well as of data breaches. ‘Simply updation of terms and conditions and the users consenting or non-consenting does not amount to abuse of dominant position in the relevant market where (..) multiple messaging providers are available as also in the service sector,’ it added.

The Judgment also argued that NCLAT was not the correct authority to adjudicate on potential violations of the IT Act.

