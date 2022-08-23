Why the Defence Ministry’s security ambitions may pose serious surveillance risks

A Ministry of Defence (MoD) report highlights 75 artificial recognition (AI) innovations to improve security and protection. Many of these innovations are in the field of targeted surveillance, which can be deployed in public spaces as well. The report titled “Artificial Intelligence in Defence” feautres a fake news detector, a drone for target detection and softwares that can analyse your emotions! Although technologically impressive, these innovations are marred with concerns of mass surveillance and data privacy. With such innovations, a state of constant monitoring seems to be more realistic than ever before, especially in the absence of strong laws to protect your privacy rights. Developments in AI have always challenged the notions of what is humanly possible. India’s defence ministry feels the same and hence, took several steps to incorporate AI into its regime. Why it matters: CCTV cameras are a…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.