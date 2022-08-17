MeitY’s Digital India Act due in Winter Session, says report: OTT, metaverse in ambit

What’s the news: Days after the withdrawal of the data protection Bill, the government announced plans to introduce the Digital India Act (DIA) that will replace the IT Act 2000 to "cover crime on Twitter, Facebook, and Metaverse and monitor content on OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon for spreading misinformation or inciting violence," said the Economic Times (ET). Sources from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) claimed this upcoming digital regulatory framework will provide specific guidelines around child and women's safety. More importantly, it will replace the IT Act, the parent Act of the contentious IT Rules, by the winter session of the Parliament. Why this matters: Earlier in February, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar spoke about the need for a new digital law to replace the two decade old IT Act.…

