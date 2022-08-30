What’s the news: The Karnataka police on August 29 inaugurated two weeks of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV/drone) training programme for 27 officers and staff of western zone districts. “Karnataka state is the first in the country to undertake this training for police officers, and for the first time in the state, a team of experts from the Internal Security Department, Bangalore, is imparting training to the officer personnel of the western zone district,” said a press release by the police department. https://twitter.com/Ckm_Dist_Police/status/1564259907129380864 Why it matters: While the state police may claim to be the first to impart such training to its police, law enforcements in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Telangana and other states already use drones. Experts have criticised the use of such surveillance technologies by the police, citing privacy issues. In the absence of data and privacy protection laws, the…
News
More steps towards a surveillance state? Karnataka police to learn drone piloting for ‘law and order’
This is yet another instance of police in India seeking deployment of advanced technologies for surveillance
