Disney+ Hotstar is perhaps the only platform to disclose grievances under IT Rules, 2021

Disney+ Hotstar has revealed that it received a total of two grievances in June, 2022, on its website. The company, however, stopped short of giving out their specific details. The grievance redressal mechanism was proposed under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, which came into effect in May, 2021.

Why it matters: The disclosure is notable because Disney+ Hotstar is probably the only major streaming platform which appears to have complied with the provisions laid down under the IT Rules, 2021, despite an interim stay from Madras and Bombay High Courts on certain provisions of the Rules.

Overview of Disney+ Hotstar’s grievances: The streaming service said that its Grievance Officer (Kanishk Kumar) did not receive any complaints in May but dismissed one grievance in the month.

The month of June saw two complaints out of which one was dismissed. The streaming platform added that the Grievance Officer upheld the other complaint in June and action was taken to address the grievance.

As many as two appeals were filed with the Digital Media Content Regulatory Council (DMCRC)— a self-regulatory body affiliated to the Indian Broadcasting Foundation (IBF)— against the Grievance Office’s orders. Disney+ Hotstar is a member of the DMCRC.

What do the Rules stipulate: The Indian government directed online streaming services (or publishers of online curated content) to adhere to a Code of Ethics failing which action would be taken against the company. The Rules also call for a “true disclosure” of grievances received by publishers and the manner in which publishers dispose grievances. The information has to be displayed publicly and updated monthly.

The Rules proposed three levels of regulation:

Grievance Officer (Level I): The streaming services were asked to accept complaints through a designated grievance redressal officer, who would process the complaint and present a decision within fifteen days. Self-regulatory organisation (Level II): The next stage of redressal involves resolution by a self-regulatory organisation (SRO). The body must be headed by a retired Supreme Court justice, High Court justice, or “an independent eminent person” from the entertainment industry. It will also have up to six other members, who are “experts from the field of media, broadcasting, entertainment, child rights, human rights or such other relevant field”. All publishers (whether news or content) will have to be a member of an SRO. Oversight mechanism by the Government (Level III): The final stage brings in the government into the process through an inter-departmental committee which is constituted to hear grievances which were not resolved at Level I and II.

List of approved SROs: An SRO needs to be approved by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in order to become fully operational. The mention of DMCRC is conspicuously absent from the website.

Here is a list of SROs approved by the I&B ministry:

Web Journalists’ Standards Authority News Broadcasters Federation-Professional News Broadcasting Standards Authority (NBF-PNBSA) Indian Digital Publishers Content Grievance Council (IDPCGC) Media9 Digital Foundation DIGIPUB News India Foundation* Working Journalist Media Council (WJMC) Digital Media Publishers & News Portal Grievance Council of India. Digital Publisher Content Grievances Council which is affiliated to the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI). It is the only SRO for OTT platforms out of the eight listed on the ministry’s website.

Lowdown on legal challenges to IT Rules: The fact that Disney+Hotstar chose to comply with the Rules also stands out because the company is not obligated to make disclosures because of the following cases against the IT Rules:

Kerala High Court: Legal news portal LiveLaw obtained a stay from the Kerala High Court against any coercive action the government may take against the publisher under the IT Rules on March 10, 2021.

Legal news portal LiveLaw obtained a stay from the Kerala High Court against any coercive action the government may take against the publisher under the IT Rules on March 10, 2021. Bombay High Court: The Bombay High Court stayed two provisions of the IT Rules– rules 9(1) and 9(3)– on August 14, 2021, directing digital news media and publishers to adhere to the ‘Code of Ethics’ laid out in the Rules. It is because of this ruling that streaming services can avoid pushback for failure to comply with the Rules.

The Bombay High Court stayed two provisions of the IT Rules– rules 9(1) and 9(3)– on August 14, 2021, directing digital news media and publishers to adhere to the ‘Code of Ethics’ laid out in the Rules. It is because of this ruling that streaming services can avoid pushback for failure to comply with the Rules. Madras High Court: The Madras High Court had also stayed the application of the same two sub-rules as the Bombay High Court in June 2021.

The Madras High Court had also stayed the application of the same two sub-rules as the Bombay High Court in June 2021. Government calls for a transfer: The hearings in the High Courts have been deferred in these cases as the Union government filed a petition in the Supreme Court to get these cases transferred to the apex court. The Supreme Court stayed the High Court proceedings but refused to vacate the interim orders passed by High Courts.

