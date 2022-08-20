What’s the news: Indian Railways’ online ticketing service Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has issued a tender looking for a Consultant to monetise the mammoth digital data in its system. It may be noted that the IRCTC has issued this tender at a time when India has no data protection law on the horizon. “IRCTC is a reservoir of huge amount of digital data which opens several opportunities for IRCTC for monetization. IRCTC wishes to leverage its data assets and market position to drive strong growth in revenues,” it said in the tender, envisaging a possible revenue of ₹ 1,000 cr. The tender calls for a consulting firm to study, analyse and review data related to public facing and vendor applications, IR websites, PSUs & other units to provide a ‘Road Map’ and ‘effective Monetization Business Strategies’ using…
IRCTC plans to monetise passenger data, but where are the safeguards?
Indian Railways’ IRCTC has floated a tender for a Consultant to enable the monetization of the data trove in its system: know the issues involved
