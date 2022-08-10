What you should know about the new phone carrier with ‘Pretty Good Phone Privacy’

What’s the news: In a bid to protect people’s metadata, the Invisv company introduced a new kind of phone carrier with a ‘Pretty Good Phone Privacy’ (PGPP) service on August 8, reported Wired.

Founded in 2021, Invisv launched the beta version of this service for Androids that separates users from specific identifiers so the company can’t access or track customers’ metadata, location information, or mobile browsing. According to network security researchers and Invisv Founders Barath Raghavan and Paul Schmitt, the PGPP service will replace the mechanism that carriers conventionally employ to gain information about users’ movements via cell phone tower connection data.

Why it matters: Protection of personal data has become a global concern in recent years. Currently, India does not have a data protection law, with the recent withdrawal of the draft Personal Data Protection Bill (PDPB) 2021 during Parliament’s monsoon session. Creation of such phone carriers can offer some relief to consumers who live in countries without a legal document for data protection and privacy in place.

What is PGPP? The carrier’s unique service can mask a phone’s identity from cell towers. Speaking to Wired, Raghavan and Schmitt said that cell towers only collect unique identifiers known as International Mobile Subscriber Identity (IMSI) numbers to run billing checks and confirm that a given SIM card and device are paid up with their carrier.

Carriers need to track these numbers before allowing devices to connect to cell towers for services. However, IMSI numbers can be tracked by both telecoms and other entities that deploy IMSI catchers or ‘stringrays,’ which mimic a cell tower for surveillance purposes. In its carrier, Invisv can simply generate a “yes” or “no” option about whether a device should get service.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Users of the new carrier get 30 random IMSI number changes per month, either automatically or on demand. Since the system is “designed to be blinded,” neither Invisv nor cell towers know which IMSI is the user’s number.

PGPP’s Relay similar to Apple’s iCloud Private Relay: Invisv’s PGPP’s Relay service blocks internet providers, carriers and websites from knowing a user’s identity and what the user may be looking at online. This essentially disassociates a person’s IP address from their web browsing, ensuring a person’s privacy.

Working with content delivery network Fastly – one of the third-party providers for iCloud Private Relay – Raghavan and Schmitt told Wired that their goal is to offer more privacy protection to customers.

Also Read: