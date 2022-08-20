India’s new privacy bill may not protect offline data: here’s what to know

India’s new data protection bill may not include data “records on paper” and will only include “digital personal data”, HT reported. However, offline data that is subsequently digitised will likely come under the bill’s ambit. “The ultimate aim will be to digitise all data, but the bill, as it is shaping up, is likely to only apply to digital data initially,” an official told HT. “Think of birth certificates that are old, and so far, only maintained as physical records. Over time, they will be digitised and all forms of personal data will be protected under the bill,” the official explained Why it matters: Until India has a dedicated law on protecting privacy, the offline and online personal information of citizens will continue to be vulnerable. A lot of information in India is stored offline, including health data at hospitals…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.