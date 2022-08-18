As many as eight news channels on YouTube have been blocked on August 16, 2022, by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIB) under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, according to a press release put out by the Union government. The blocked YouTube channels had a cumulative viewership of over 114 crore, and were subscribed by over 85 lakh users, the release added. Why it matters: The government has now blocked a total of 102 accounts since December 2021 by invoking the IT Rules, 2021. It is important to make a note of these orders as it is one of the rare occasions where the government has offered reasons behind its blocking orders. Why were they blocked: The ministry alleged that some of these channels were responsible for spreading “hatred among religious communities…
India’s I&B ministry blocks eight YouTube channels for ‘spreading fake news’
Eight YouTube channels with over 85 lakh subscribers have been blocked by MIB in India, citing ‘fake news’ and ‘promoting enmity’
