Here’s why HBO Max may not come to India

HBO Max, a popular American video-on-demand service (VoD) may not launch in India anytime soon, reports ET. This comes amidst a slew of cost cutting measures undertaken by Warner Bros Discovery, the parent conglomerate of HBO Max. Recent reports suggest that 70 employees were kicked off from the HBO and HBO Max teams, this amounts to 14% of their workforce. HBO Max is a subscription based video streaming service that offers all the HBO shows and movies. “There is no clarity on what Warner Bros Discovery is planning around HBO Max in India. Earlier, the plan was to launch in 1-2 years and the content team had started working on some great projects. Now they are not even sure if they will launch a service in India,” a senior executive with direct knowledge of the developments told ET. “All we…

