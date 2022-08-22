HBO Max, a popular American video-on-demand service (VoD) may not launch in India anytime soon, reports ET. This comes amidst a slew of cost cutting measures undertaken by Warner Bros Discovery, the parent conglomerate of HBO Max. Recent reports suggest that 70 employees were kicked off from the HBO and HBO Max teams, this amounts to 14% of their workforce. HBO Max is a subscription based video streaming service that offers all the HBO shows and movies. “There is no clarity on what Warner Bros Discovery is planning around HBO Max in India. Earlier, the plan was to launch in 1-2 years and the content team had started working on some great projects. Now they are not even sure if they will launch a service in India,” a senior executive with direct knowledge of the developments told ET. “All we…
News
Here’s why HBO Max may not come to India
Only a while ago, HBO Max was apparently working on “great projects”, but now its India head has quit, and the OTT space is challenging
Latest Headlines
- Here’s why HBO Max may not come to India August 22, 2022
- Assam government suspends internet for “exam precautions,” despite previous court orders August 22, 2022
- Deep dive: A Plea for privacy in the Kerala High Court stresses urgent need for privacy law in India August 22, 2022
- India’s new privacy bill may not protect offline data: here’s what to know August 20, 2022
- IRCTC plans to monetise passenger data, but where are the safeguards? August 20, 2022
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Do we have an enabling system for the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) aiming to create a repository of non-personal data?
News
A viewpoint on why the regulation of cryptocurrencies and crypto exchnages under 2019's E-Commerce Rules puts it in a 'grey area'
News
India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...
News
Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot
There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data
News
Existing consumer protection regulations are not sufficient to cover the extent of protection that a crypto-investor would require.
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login