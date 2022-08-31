What’s the news: Gauhati High Court rejected the plea for an interim order on an Assam government notification that enforced a temporary suspension of mobile internet connectivity during government recruitment exams. The notification had met with severe criticism for leaving some districts without mobile internet for four hours on August 21 and August 28. For the duration of the exams over the last two Sundays, 24 districts in Assam could not avail internet services. MPs like Nagaon’s Pradyut Bordoloi wrote to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa about the notification while a Raju Prosad Sarma approached the court. Hearing Sarma's plea, Justice Suman Shyam on August 26 said, “Keeping in mind that the disruption that may be caused in the holding of the examination fixed on August 28, if an interim order is passed at this stage suspending the impugned notification, I…
Here’s why Gauhati HC dismissed the plea against internet shutdown in Assam
While the plea for an interim stay on Assam’s recent internet shutdowns orders was quashed, this method for preventing cheating can be examined by the court
