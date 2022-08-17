The Federal Court of Australia has ordered Google to pay $42 million in penalties for misleading consumers about the collection and use of their personal location data in Android phones for almost 2 years (from Jan 2017 to Dec 2018). This is in response to a case filed by Australia’s competition watchdog – Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC). Why it matters: Amid calls for a data regulation/protection law in India, this case serves as a prime example of how companies can use unfriendly and misleading tactics to collect user data. Safeguards against such acts should be included in India's data protection bill, whenever it is introduced in the Parliament again. It can also serve as a blueprint for understanding the ways in which the penalty amount is decided. FREE READ of the day by MediaNama: Click here to sign-up for…
How Google’s location tracking led to a $42 million penalty in Australia
A Federal Court acts on complaint by Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) on location tracking practices
