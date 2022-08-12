What’s the news: Google voiced serious concerns about the creation of a self-regulatory body (SRB) to handle India’s social media user complaints, reported Reuters. As per unnamed sources of the news agency, the company fears the impact of such a regulatory body on the search engine's content. During a closed-door meeting, an executive from Alphabet Inc's Google elaborated on the worries…
News
IT Rules 2021: Now Google concerned about SRB mechanism for social media platforms
Google is not in favour of self-regulation mechanism being mooted for content regulation on social media under India’s IT Rules, says Reuters
