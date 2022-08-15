wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:

Freedom Offer: Get Rs. 1000 Off On Our Subscription Plans

Published

Are you someone who needs to stay updated on tech policy in India? If yes, then consider becoming a MediaNama subscriber.

This Independence Day, we are offering a flat Rs. 1000 discount on our Annual and 3-year subscription plans.

Use the code FREE75DOM on our subscriptions page. We offer individual and group subscriptions to suit every need. This offer is only valid for the next seven days, so make haste!

What does your MediaNama subscription include?

  • Briefings you’ll want to attend: Our briefing calls have been very popular with subscribers, so we conduct one call each month on an urgent tech policy issue. They attract an audience of Members of Parliament, CEOs and Policy Heads at top companies. You can count on us to break down and explain major developments, as well as help you keep an eye on larger trends in this space.
  • Coverage that helps you understand key developments: From the Data Protection Bill 2021 to the proposed amendments to the IT Rules 2021, our reporting on key developments in tech policy remains unmatched. Our readers have told us that they value our stories tremendously, from summaries of key legislation to analyses of crucial issues in tech policy.
  • Access to MediaNama archives of 25,000+ stories
  • Subscriber exclusive content, including our Parliament Watch newsletters
  • Priority access to MediaNama events

Hear it from our subscribers:

“I’m grateful to MediaNama for the brilliant work of demystifying some of the most complex and pertinent socio-economic and political issues around technology.” – Ritesh Pandey, Member of Parliament

“Incredible how early, vocal, and right Nikhil and the team have been on tech + policy in India. Support MediaNama for more than just accurate news.” – Piyush Viranjani, Stripe

Subscribe to MediaNama. If you want to equip your organization with a granular understanding of technology policy, you can check out our group subscription plans. We have discounted offers starting at Rs. 1500 per person for group subscriptions here.

 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
Discover more:
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

(Em)Powering India through data: Thoughts on the National Data Governance Policy Framework

Do we have an enabling system for the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) aiming to create a repository of non-personal data?

6 days ago

News

Trading in the grey: the precarious case of crypto-exchanges under e-commerce regulation

A viewpoint on why the regulation of cryptocurrencies and crypto exchnages under 2019's E-Commerce Rules puts it in a 'grey area'

7 days ago

News

Can the Government’s Appellate Committee Compel Social Media Platforms to Host Content?

India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...

July 20, 2022

News

Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot

There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data

July 13, 2022

News

What Are the Consumer Protection Concerns With Crypto-assets?

Existing consumer protection regulations are not sufficient to cover the extent of protection that a crypto-investor would require.

July 8, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ