In a letter to IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Lok Sabha MP Karti P Chidambaram sought immediate intervention into the alleged leak of data from the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), which might have exposed the data of over 28 crore Indians. Chidambaram urged the minister to ensure: A thorough investigation is launched into the alleged data leak and the report is released publicly Data fiduciaries are mandated to notify users in the case of a data breach. A tiered system of security compliance is introduced based on the scale and sensitivity of data to ensure the security of Indian networks and databases. FREE READ of the day by MediaNama: Click here to sign-up for our free-read of the day newsletter delivered daily before 9 AM in your inbox. What is the EPFO data breach: Earlier in August, Bob Diachenko, a cybersecurity researcher at SecurityDiscovery.com, reported…
MP Karti Chidambaram seeks urgent probe into alleged EPFO data leak of 28 crore pensioners
The MP wrote to seek urgent intervention from the MeitY minister. This alleged data breach could potentially be one of India’s largest
