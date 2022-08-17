The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) continued its crackdown on crypto entities last week as it moved to freeze assets worth Rs. 367 crore belonging to Flipvolt cryptocurrency exchange, according to a press release by the agency. Flipvolt is the Indian subsidiary of the Singaporean crypto lender— Vauld. A breakdown of the assets provided by the ED stated that its order froze Flipvolt’s bank and payment gateway balances to the tune of Rs. 164.4 crore and crypto assets worth Rs. 203.26 crore, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. Why it matters: The action taken by ED suggests that the agency will continue to intensify its investigation into nebulous practices of crypto businesses in India. It also underscores the need for the Union government to rush deliberations on the proposed law on crypto so as to plug regulatory gaps in…
News
Vauld comes under ED scanner after the agency freezes assets worth Rs 367 crore
The Enforcement Directorate continues its scrutiny and crackdown on crypto exchanges as Flipvolt’s accounts worth Rs 367 crore are frozen
Latest Headlines
- Vauld comes under ED scanner after the agency freezes assets worth Rs 367 crore August 17, 2022
- TLDR: Social media and small businesses, Snapchat privacy, Meta’s user tracking, UN IGF, WhatsApp’s Windows beta, more August 17, 2022
- Deep Dive: What do lawyers think of the proposed changes to the Competition Act, 2002? August 16, 2022
- VLC Media Player ban completes six months but no one knows why it was axed from the Indian internet August 16, 2022
- IFF publishes IAMAI’s Draft of an industry-Led Alternative to the GAC: Know More August 16, 2022
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Do we have an enabling system for the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) aiming to create a repository of non-personal data?
News
A viewpoint on why the regulation of cryptocurrencies and crypto exchnages under 2019's E-Commerce Rules puts it in a 'grey area'
News
India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...
News
Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot
There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data
News
Existing consumer protection regulations are not sufficient to cover the extent of protection that a crypto-investor would require.
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login