What’s the news: The Delhi High Court on August 25 dismissed WhatsApp’s and its parent company Meta’s pleas against the Competition Commission of India’s (CCI) plans to launch a probe the messaging app’s privacy policy, reported LiveLaw. Division Bench comprising of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad passed its judgement that was reserved since July 25 and said that “the appeals are devoid of merits.” In April 2021, Justice Navin Chawla had also dismissed the companies’ pleas citing similar reasons. Why it matters: Earlier, WhatsApp had received a clean chit from the CCI in a 2017 regarding its market dominance through its privacy policy. However, the repeated dismissal shows that a previous clean chit doesn’t ensure future clean chits for the company especially considering the lack of privacy and data protection laws in India. The drawn-out case…
Delhi HC dismisses WhatsApp and Meta’s plea against CCI probe into privacy policy
WhatsApp and its parent company Meta had argued in the Delhi HC that probing WhatsApp’s privacy policy is outside the CCI’s remit
MediaNama's mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
