Co-reported by Aarathi Ganesan and Sarvesh Mathi ‘My son wanted to be a doctor. He gave the NEET exam and scored 400 marks. But, we are daily wage labourers and didn’t have enough money to send him to college with that score. I told him we will take a loan and send him anyways, but he insisted on retaking the exam and scoring higher. But, unknown to us, he was lured into the world of online gambling by kids from the neighbouring villages. He pledged his mother’s jewellery, three sovereigns of gold, to get money to play these games,’ Periyasamy, father of 20-year-old Vengatesh from Dharmapuri, Tamil Nadu, told MediaNama. While Periysamy didn’t know what game his son was playing or on what platform, a police report seen by MediaNama mentions that Vengatesh played rummy on a platform called RXCE.…
News
India’s Unclear Gaming and Gambling Regulations Are ‘Playing’ with Lives
Deaths linked to online gambling have been on the rise, but current regulatory attempts leave users and legal platforms in a limbo.
Latest Headlines
- India’s Unclear Gaming and Gambling Regulations Are ‘Playing’ with Lives August 24, 2022
- Why the Defence Ministry’s security ambitions may pose serious surveillance risks August 23, 2022
- Summary: Consultation paper on Leveraging Artifical Intelligence and Big Data in Telecom Sector August 23, 2022
- Predatory loan apps: Chartered Accountants under scrutiny, IT Ministry in consultation with Google Play Store August 23, 2022
- European Union’s proposal to get Big Tech to pay interconnection fee threatens net neutrality August 23, 2022
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Do we have an enabling system for the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) aiming to create a repository of non-personal data?
News
A viewpoint on why the regulation of cryptocurrencies and crypto exchnages under 2019's E-Commerce Rules puts it in a 'grey area'
News
India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...
News
Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot
There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data
News
Existing consumer protection regulations are not sufficient to cover the extent of protection that a crypto-investor would require.
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login