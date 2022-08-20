We missed this earlier: The sudden withdrawal of the Data Protection Bill, 2021 (DPB) on August 3rd ‘has essentially dispensed with the institutional processes, in which all three branches of government worked for years,’ wrote MP Dr. D. Ravikumar to the Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw. ‘The several rounds of public consultations and work put in by the civil society has now been jettisoned in favor of “a comprehensive legal framework”,’ the Minister noted in his August 10th memorandum. Why it matters: All it took was a swift oral vote to withdraw the DPB from Parliament—with this, the privacy rights of Indians remain in regulatory limbo for reasons unknown. Ravikumar’s letter pushes the government for clarity on the Bill’s withdrawal and transparency on the new law’s development. Since then, the Union Minister and Minister of State…
Institutional Processes ‘Jettisoned’ with Data Protection Bill’s Withdrawal: DMK MP D. Ravikumar writes to Ashwini Vaishnaw
All it took was a swift oral vote to withdraw the DPB from Parliament—with this, the privacy rights of Indians remain in regulatory limbo
Do we have an enabling system for the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) aiming to create a repository of non-personal data?
A viewpoint on why the regulation of cryptocurrencies and crypto exchnages under 2019's E-Commerce Rules puts it in a 'grey area'
India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...
Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot
There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data
Existing consumer protection regulations are not sufficient to cover the extent of protection that a crypto-investor would require.
