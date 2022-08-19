wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , , , ,

Centre may replace DPA with a grievance redressal mechanism in new privacy Bill

Stakeholders sought a more independent data protection authority, but removing it altogether creates new issues

Published

What’s the news: India’s new privacy protection Bill may substitute the concept of a centralised Data Protection Authority (DPA) with a grievance redressal mechanism, reported the Hindustan Times (HT) on August 19, 2022.

The DPA was proposed by the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) as a government-established, singular authority that would look into personal and non-personal data breaches, compliance of significant data fiduciaries to provisions of the now-junked Bill, etc. While there have been some concerns about the DPA like its multiple functions, sources speaking to HT said the government may entirely do away with the DPA and work its functions into the new Bill itself.

Stating that the scrapping is not set in stone, the source said “the idea is to not overwhelm one authority and increase compliance costs for small companies.” Aggrieved individuals will take their data misuse complaints to a grievance redressal mechanism rather than the DPA.

FREE READ of the day by MediaNama: Click here to sign-up for our free-read of the day newsletter delivered daily before 9 AM in your inbox.

Why it matters: Earlier contentions with the data protection Bill included demand for a more independent DPA. However, removing the DPA completely and replacing it with a grievance redressal mechanism powers raises concerns about of government influence in citizen’s data protection complaints. In the absence of an independent data protection authority, a government-supported redressal mechanism can hinder people’s privacy and data protection rights.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

IFF condemns the idea: The government source on its part told the newspaper that a DPA would have “increased compliance costs, especially for MSMEs and SMEs” and that “light touch rules” will not disrupt India’s economic growth.

However, Apar Gupta, trustee at the Internet Freedom Foundation, told HT that such reports confirm people’s fears that “the government is not interested in an independent and effective regulatory body to enforce data protection in India. A grievance redressal mechanism will not have any comparable powers and from past experience in the banking and telecom sector, have largely been ineffective. This would leave people without any real remedy.”

A step closer to government surveillance? That is not to say that there were no issues with the DPA earlier. During the PrivacyNama 2021 event, Teki Akuetteh Falconer, former Executive Director of Ghana’s Data Protection Commission, talked about the problems faced by countries trying to set up a DPA.

The DPA is meant to be approached when complaints to a data handling company do not come to a resolution. Considering that the Centre is mulling over similar bodies to regulate content on social media companies, the DPA replacement hints at further government-control over people’s digital rights.

As it is, many experts in the field were surprised by the withdrawal of the data protection Bill earlier in August during the Parliament’s monsoon session. Although the new Bill and its provisions are yet to be finalised, the Centre said the Bill is likely to be tabled by early 2023. Similarly, the Digital India Act and the bill related to online news media is likely to be tabled in the Parliament during winter session this year.

This post is released under a CC-BY-SA 4.0 license. Please feel free to republish on your site, with attribution and a link. Adaptation and rewriting, though allowed, should be true to the original.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Also Read:

Discover more:, , , , , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

(Em)Powering India through data: Thoughts on the National Data Governance Policy Framework

Do we have an enabling system for the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) aiming to create a repository of non-personal data?

August 9, 2022

News

Trading in the grey: the precarious case of crypto-exchanges under e-commerce regulation

A viewpoint on why the regulation of cryptocurrencies and crypto exchnages under 2019's E-Commerce Rules puts it in a 'grey area'

August 8, 2022

News

Can the Government’s Appellate Committee Compel Social Media Platforms to Host Content?

India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...

July 20, 2022

News

Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot

There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data

July 13, 2022

News

What Are the Consumer Protection Concerns With Crypto-assets?

Existing consumer protection regulations are not sufficient to cover the extent of protection that a crypto-investor would require.

July 8, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ