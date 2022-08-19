The number of users in India and the amount of data collected by the company will be among the main factors used by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to determine if a company has "significant business operations" in India, CCI chairperson Ashok Kumar Gupta said in an interview with Business Standard. Why does this matter? The Competition (Amendment) Bill, 2022, which was presented to the Lok Sabha on August 5, seeks to bring a larger number of mergers and acquisitions under CCI's purview. But this only applies to companies with "significant business operations" in India, which is undefined in the Bill. The CCI chief's comments shed light on the possible factors that the antitrust regulator might consider while defining the term. What does the new Bill propose for merger and acquisitions reporting? The Competition Bill seeks to amend section 5 of the Competition Act, 2002,…
News
Here’s how CCI will determine if a business has significant operations in India for M&A approvals
The number of users in India and the amount of data collected will be among the factors used by the CCI to detemine “significant operations.”
Latest Headlines
- Here’s how CCI will determine if a business has significant operations in India for M&A approvals August 19, 2022
- Centre may replace DPA with a grievance redressal mechanism in new privacy Bill August 19, 2022
- India’s I&B ministry blocks eight YouTube channels for ‘spreading fake news’ August 18, 2022
- Delhi police’s reply to IFF RTI shows FRT may worsen religious-bias in policing August 18, 2022
- Attend Our Briefing: Impact Of The Competition Bill On Startups August 18, 2022
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Do we have an enabling system for the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) aiming to create a repository of non-personal data?
News
A viewpoint on why the regulation of cryptocurrencies and crypto exchnages under 2019's E-Commerce Rules puts it in a 'grey area'
News
India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...
News
Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot
There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data
News
Existing consumer protection regulations are not sufficient to cover the extent of protection that a crypto-investor would require.
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login