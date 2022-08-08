Binance doubts WazirX’s acquisition as ED freezes exchange’s funds worth Rs. 64.67 crore

A looming uncertainty hangs over the ownership of one of India’s largest crypto exchanges— WazirX— after a feud broke out between Binance CEO Changpeng Ziao and WazirX’s CEO Nischal Shetty on Twitter. The feud follows on the heels of the Directorate of Enforcement’s (ED) freezing of WazirX’s funds to the tune of Rs. 64.67 crore last week.

Why it matters: The lack of clarity over the ownership is likely to make users jittery given the exchange handles crores worth of assets on its platform. The company has come out and assured investors that their funds are safe with them but the clash has dmaaged the reputation of the exchange which is already under pressure from the ED.

After this, how can you trust Wazirx or Binance? https://t.co/aqIJeGP6Ko — Nikhil Pahwa (@nixxin) August 5, 2022

Understanding the dispute: It all began when Ziao said that Binance did not own any equity in Zanmai Labs, the entity which operates WazirX.

Ziao said that it “acquired” WazirX in 2019 but this transaction was never completed. “Binance has never – at any point – owned any shares of Zanmai Labs, the entity operating WazirX,” read the thread.

Ziao added that the exchange only provided wallet services to WazirX as a tech solution. “There is also integration using off-chain tx, to save on network fees. WazirX is responsible (for) all other aspects of the WazirX exchange, including user sign-up, KYC, trading and initiating withdrawals,” Ziao elaborated.

Quick thread on Binance and WazirX, and some incorrect reporting. Binance does not own any equity in Zanmai Labs, the entity operating WazirX and established by the original founders. 1/4 — CZ 🔶 Binance (@cz_binance) August 5, 2022

What did Shetty argue: Shetty tweeted a clarification in response to a thread put up by Ziao and allegations made by the ED in its press release. The response dealt with issue of WazirX’s ownership.

He explained that WazirX was acquired by Binance and should not be confused with Zanmai Labs which is an Indian company owned by him and co-founders.

“Zanmai Labs has a license from Binance to operate INR-Crypto pairs in WazirX,” read the tweet put out by Shetty.

He added that Binance owns the domain name of WazirX, the root access of AWS servers, all the crypto assets and the crypto profits.

1/ FACTS about WazirX & Binance: WazirX was acquired by Binance Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading. Zanmai Labs is an India entity owned by me & my co-founders Zanmai Labs has license frm Binance to operate INR-Crypto pairs in WazirX Binance operates crypto to crypto pairs, processes crypto withdrawal… — Nischal (Shardeum) ⚡️ (@NischalShetty) August 5, 2022

Ziao goes on the offensive: Changpeng responded to Shetty by reiterating what he had said earlier about providing only wallet services for WazirX. He also specified that the company had shared access to an AWS account.

“We could shut down WazirX. But we can’t, because it hurts users,” read the tweet.

Ziao again said that Binance did not have control on operations including user sign-up, KYC, trading and initiating withdrawals’, which rested with the founding team of WazirX.

“This was never transferred, despite our requests. The deal was never closed. No share transfers,” Ziao tweeted out.

Sad that these have to be debated on Twitter: Binance provides wallet services for WazirX.

WazirX domain is transferred to our control.

We were given a shared access to an AWS account. We could shutdown WazirX. But we can't, because.. 1/2 https://t.co/YoMIgAHC5v — CZ 🔶 Binance (@cz_binance) August 5, 2022

Shetty’s rebuttal: Shetty clarified that processes such as user sign-ups and KYC fall within the purview of Zanmai Labs through a license obtained from Binance.

Shetty did not relent and added that Binance has root access to WazirX’s servers which is as good as having control over the entity.

“We could shut down WazirX” – Proves you have control “Shared access of AWS” – You have ROOT access of AWS! Anyone with root access controls AWS Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading. “WazirX domain transferred to our control” – Good to see you confirm that Only control now is Zanmai, why are you not taking it? https://t.co/5E4zzWiOI7 — Nischal (Shardeum) ⚡️ (@NischalShetty) August 6, 2022

This was dismissed by Ziao as “deception wording games”; he also went on to urge users to move their funds from WazirX to Binance to keep them “safe”.

“We can shut down the domain. It just hurts users. We do not have control of the trading system. You just gave the AWS login, no source code, no deployment capability. You also retained access to the AWS account, source code, deploy(ment), etc.,” Ziao told Shetty.

Ziao added that the company asked for transferring WazirX’s system source code, deployment, operations, in February this year which was refused by WazirX.

“WazirX has been uncooperative with us, and looks like uncooperative with ED as well,” Ziao quipped.

Fact: we asked for transferring of WazirX system source code, deployment, operations, as recently as Feb this year. This was refused by WazirX. Binance do NOT have control on their systems. WazirX has been uncooperative with us, and looks like uncooperative with ED as well. — CZ 🔶 Binance (@cz_binance) August 6, 2022

How did Shetty counter: Shetty charged that he asked the Binance team to clarify the parent entity of Binance as the deal to sell Zanmai Labs involved this entity.

“We were given an ambiguous answer that (the) parent entity is under restructuring. It’s been many months, still waiting for Binance Parent entity,” Shetty tweeted.

He also clarified that Binance charges fees on crypto-crypto trading, crypto withdrawals whereas Zanmai Labs charges INR-crypto trading fees, INR deposit/withdrawal fees.

So either @cz_binance was lying then (see the screenshot below) or he's lying now (see this – https://t.co/mbrlEuLRFa ) https://t.co/7wsOfLy8Mc — Nikhil Pahwa (@nixxin) August 5, 2022

What is the situation now: A cursory glance at WazirX suggested that the exchange seems to be functioning without any hiccups.

The exchange also reiterated that user funds were safe on the exchange and that it was processing crypto and INR withdrawals “smoothly”.

Shetty also added that he has all the legal documents to prove that Binance controls all crypto-to-crypto trading and crypto deposits and withdrawals on the platform in an interview with Moneycontrol.

ED’s allegations: The agency alleged that Zanmai Labs Pvt. Ltd.— the company which owns WazirX— has created a web of agreements with Crowdfire (US), Binance (Cayman Islands), and Zettai Pte Ltd. (Singapore) to obscure the ownership of the crypto exchange.

ED wrote that Shetty first claimed that WazirX was an Indian exchange which controls all crypto-crypto & INR-crypto transactions and only had an IP & preferential agreement with Binance.

They, then, claimed that Zanmai only handled crypto-INR transactions, and other transactions were handled by Binance on WazirX.

“They are giving contradictory & ambiguous answers to evade oversight by Indian regulatory agencies,” read the release.

What prompted ED’s action: The agency said that it conducted searches on one of the directors (Sameer Mhatre) of Zanmai Labs as part of its investigation into charges of money laundering by a number of NBFC (Non-banking financial company) and their fintech partners for predatory lending practices in violation of the RBI (Reserve Bank of India) guidelines.

ED alleged that the criminal investigation led to many of these companies shutting shop and diverted their funds by purchasing crypto assets which were laundered abroad.

“These companies and the virtual assets are untraceable at the moment. It is seen that (the) maximum amount of funds were diverted to WazirX exchange and the crypto assets so purchased have been diverted to unknown foreign wallets,” ED said in its statement.

ED acknowledged that all crypto-crypto transactions on WazirX were controlled by Binance which does not have an office, employees and does not respond to queries on legal@binance.com.

Furthermore, the agency alleged that WazirX failed to give crypto transactions of the suspect fintech APP companies and reveal KYC of the wallets, adding that most of the transactions were not recorded on the blockchain.

What is WazirX’s fault: ED alleged that Mhatre was not cooperative with the agency despite having complete remote access to WazirX’s database.

The agency alleged that the exchange helped nearly 16 fintech companies in laundering their proceeds using the crypto route by encouraging obscurity and having lax AML norms. ED wants details of the transactions related to crypto assets purchased from the funds of these companies.

“The lax KYC norms, loose regulatory control of transactions between WazirX & Binance, non-recording of transactions on blockchains to save costs and non-recording of the KYC of the opposite wallets has ensured that WazirX is not able to give any account for the missing crypto assets,” read the release.

The exchange said that it was cooperating with the ED and has responded to all their queries “transparently”. “We do not agree with the allegations in the ED press release,” read the statement.

WazirX in ED’s crosshairs: This is not the first time that the crypto exchange has been on the ED’s radar. The agency issued a show cause notice to WazirX in June last year under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) 1999 for transactions involving cryptocurrencies worth Rs 2,790.74 crore.

The agency said that it had initiated the investigation on the basis of a probe into Chinese-owned illegal betting applications. The agency issued the notice to WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and Co-founder Sameer Mhatre.

ED had said that it found Chinese nationals laundered proceeds of crime worth Rs 57 crore by converting INR into Tether (USDT), a stablecoin.

The same was then transferred to Binance, registered in Cayman Islands “based on instructions received from abroad”.

