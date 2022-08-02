wordpress blog stats
Attend our briefing: Is ONDC the future of e-commerce in India?

Published

India’s Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) is all set to disrupt e-commerce in India. Do you understand how your company will be impacted by this? Are your clients prepared for this transformation? What happens next?

In this briefing, we’ll answer all your questions about the future of e-commerce in India.

Title: Is ONDC the future of e-commerce in India?
Date: Wednesday, 10th August 2022
Time: 3 PM – 5 PM IST

You can attend this call for a one-time fee of Rs. 750.

 

After payment, you will be redirected to the registration form for this call. Reach out to us at hello@medianama.com if you face any issues.

Are you a MediaNama subscriber? Access to briefings is included as part of your subscription. You will receive a link to register for the call in your inbox soon.

Why this call on ONDC matters

The Open Network Digital Commerce, is a digital project by the Indian government to develop an open UPI-like architecture for e-commerce. Its objective is to curb the dominance of large, foreign-owned e-commerce companies and address the key competition concerns in the e-commerce industry.

This project was first announced in 2020 and an advisory council was set up in July 2021, but its implementation has picked up considerable pace after ONDC was registered as a Section 8 non-profit company (like the National Payments Corporation of India) on December 31, 2021.

What we will cover about ONDC

Through this discussion, we are going to examine among other things:

  • What is ONDC? What is it not?
  • What problems does it plan to address?
  • Who owns it?
  • How is it similar to UPI? How is it different?
  • Which companies have joined so far?
  • Will Amazon, and Flipkart join the network?
  • Why do we need open digital protocols?
  • Is regulation better than ONDC to address competition concerns?
  • What are some major roadblocks for ONDC?
  • What are the privacy concerns with open digital protocols?
  • What is the scope for digital commerce in India?
  • What are the building blocks of ONDC?
  • How will ONDC work?
  • What are the potential benefits for sellers, buyers, and platforms?
  • What are the key competition concerns in e-commerce in India?
  • Will ONDC actually address competition concerns in e-commerce?
  • What’s the current status of ONDC?

 

 

The session will begin at 3 PM with a presentation, explaining key points and developments related to ONDC, followed by a Q&A session, in which attendees can ask questions and/or debate issues.

Can the Government’s Appellate Committee Compel Social Media Platforms to Host Content?

India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...

July 20, 2022

News

Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot

There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data

July 13, 2022

News

What Are the Consumer Protection Concerns With Crypto-assets?

Existing consumer protection regulations are not sufficient to cover the extent of protection that a crypto-investor would require.

July 8, 2022

News

Tanul Thakur Case: Delhi High Court Should Quash Blocking Order, Vindicate Legacy of Shreya Singhal

The Delhi High Court should quash the government's order to block Tanul Thakur's website in light of the Shreya Singhal verdict by the Supreme...

June 9, 2022

News

Data for revenue: Revisiting the Draft India Data Accessibility and Use Policy

Releasing the policy is akin to putting the proverbial 'cart before the horse'.

May 23, 2022

