Attend our briefing: Is ONDC the future of e-commerce in India?

India’s Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) is all set to disrupt e-commerce in India. Do you understand how your company will be impacted by this? Are your clients prepared for this transformation? What happens next?

In this briefing, we’ll answer all your questions about the future of e-commerce in India.

Title: Is ONDC the future of e-commerce in India?

Date: Wednesday, 10th August 2022

Time: 3 PM – 5 PM IST

Why this call on ONDC matters

The Open Network Digital Commerce, is a digital project by the Indian government to develop an open UPI-like architecture for e-commerce. Its objective is to curb the dominance of large, foreign-owned e-commerce companies and address the key competition concerns in the e-commerce industry.

This project was first announced in 2020 and an advisory council was set up in July 2021, but its implementation has picked up considerable pace after ONDC was registered as a Section 8 non-profit company (like the National Payments Corporation of India) on December 31, 2021.

What we will cover about ONDC

Through this discussion, we are going to examine among other things:

What is ONDC? What is it not?

What problems does it plan to address?

Who owns it?

How is it similar to UPI? How is it different?

Which companies have joined so far?

Will Amazon, and Flipkart join the network?

Why do we need open digital protocols?

Is regulation better than ONDC to address competition concerns?

What are some major roadblocks for ONDC?

What are the privacy concerns with open digital protocols?

What is the scope for digital commerce in India?

What are the building blocks of ONDC?

How will ONDC work?

What are the potential benefits for sellers, buyers, and platforms?

What are the key competition concerns in e-commerce in India?

Will ONDC actually address competition concerns in e-commerce?

What’s the current status of ONDC?

The session will begin at 3 PM with a presentation, explaining key points and developments related to ONDC, followed by a Q&A session