Assam government suspends internet for “exam precautions,” despite previous court orders

What’s the news: Another Sunday goes by and another Indian state faces an internet shutdown by the government. Assam government on August 21 suspended the internet of some districts, reportedly for ‘conducting recruitment exams’ for government jobs. While mobile internet services were non-functional for four hours in these regions, the same may happen again on August 28, the next phase of the examination. Assam’s Nagaon MP Pradyut Bordoloi wrote to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa on Sunday about his concerns over the government suspending internet services in light of recruitment examinations for Grade III and Grade IV posts. According to NDTV, candidates will appear to fill 27,000 vacancies in various government departments. However, Bordoloi pointed out that cutting off the internet of entire districts only to ensure ‘no-cheating conditions’ violates the country’s rules and judicial directives regarding internet suspension. Why it…

