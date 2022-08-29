What's the news: Akasa Air, which began operations earlier this month, suffered a data breach in August that resulted in unauthorised access to customers' personal data, the airline said in a press release dated August 28. What data was compromised: "User information limited to names, gender, email addresses and phone numbers may have been viewed by unauthorized individuals. We can confirm that aside from the above details, no travel-related information, travel records or payment information was compromised," Akasa stated. While the airline did not reveal how many users were affected, TechCrunch reported that 34,533 unique customer records were at risk. How did Akasa find out about the breach: "We would like to clarify that basis our records there was no intentional hacking attempt, but that the situation was reported by a research expert through a journalist for which we are grateful.…
News
Akasa Air suffers data breach, airline says issue resolved and affected users notified
Newly launched Akasa Air suffered a data breach in August that resulted in unauthorised access to customers’ personal data
