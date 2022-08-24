Adani Media Networks has indirectly acquired a 29.12% stake in NDTV. According to NDTV, the acquisition happened “without any discussion with founder-promoters Radhika and Prannoy Roy” indicating that this could be a hostile takeover. Why it matters: Adani Group’s indirect acquisition of NDTV makes it the single largest shareholder. NDTV will be yet another organisation under the purview of a big corporation. Such acquisitions do cast concerns on the editorial independence of news organisations. A little context: NDTV is a publicly traded news company whose products include three broadcast channels (NDTV 24x7 (English), NDTV India (Hindi), NDTV Profit) and a digital website As of June 30, 2022, Radhika and Prannoy Roy owned 61.4% of the total NDTV shares. Out of which Prannoy owns 15.94%, Radhika owns 16.32% and RRPR (a company owned by Prannoy and Radhika) owns 29.18%. The remaining…
Adani acquires 29% stake in NDTV: Here’s all you need to know
According to NDTV, the acquisition happened “without any discussion with founder-promoters Radhika and Prannoy Roy.”
