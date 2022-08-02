Reliance and Airtel pick up more than half of total spectrum sold in 5G auction

India’s largest telecom operator, Reliance Jio, dominated the 5G auction proceedings by picking up spectrum in 700MHz, 800MHz, 1800MHz, 3300MHz and 26GHz bands for a total of Rs. 88, 078 crore, according to a press release put out by the company. Airtel— Jio’s closest competitor and India’s second-largest carrier— spent nearly half (Rs. 43,084 crore) of Jio’s total outlay in the recently-concluded auction which lasted for forty rounds and seven days.

Why it matters: The conclusion of auctions indicate that Indians will soon be able to access 5G on their phones with speeds considered to be ten times faster than 4G. The said conclusion also provides a snapshot of the financial health of telecom companies which had been reeling from economic stress in the last few years.

How much spectrum has Reliance acquired: The acquisition has led to an increase in Jio’s total owned spectrum to 26,772 MHz in which the company acquired spectrum totalling 24,740 MHz in the latest auction.

Overview of Jio’s auction activity: The company ended up picking spectrum in all 22 circles which also includes spectrum in the pricey-but-crucial 700 MHz band. It is the only operator to acquire spectrum in that band across the country. The frequency band, 700 MHz, is capable of helping Jio provide 5G services with faster speeds, lower latency and better connectivity, the company said in its release.

The firm has also picked up spectrum in the mid-band and mmWave (26 GHz) frequencies which are considered to be critical to offering 5G services.

The company said that it has at least 10 MHz in 1800 MHz band, with 2X20 MHz in six key circles), 40 MHz in 2300 MHz band and 100 MHz in 3300 MHz band across all the 22 circles.

Moreover, Jio also has the right to use 1,000 MHz in the mmWave band; they can be critical in powering enterprise use cases and streaming services.

The companies will have 20 years to pay the amount in annual instalments which carry an interest rate of 7.2% per annum. Jio said that it will have to make an annual payment for Rs 7,877 crore

How did Airtel fare at this auction: The company said that it has acquired 19867.8 MHz spectrum in 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100MHz, 3300 MHz and 26 GHz frequency bands for nearly Rs 43,000 crore.

Airtel underscored the point that it does not need to spend any “material sum” on spectrum for several years in the future, adding that it has accumulated the “largest pool of low and mid band spectrum” in recent years to provide the “best 5G coverage” in a clear attempt to nullify some of the hype around Jio’s acquisition of spectrum in low frequency bands.

“This well thought-out strategy for spectrum acquisition through auctions, M&A and trading has allowed Airtel to avoid the need for adding an expensive sub GHz band,” read the statement from its press release.

Vi’s conservative approach: The cash-strapped telco bagged airwaves to the tune of 6,228 MHz for nearly Rs. 18, 799 crore, which Economic Times reported that is likely to expose the company to subscriber loss post 5G deployment.

The company bid to acquire spectrum in the 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2500 MHz, 3300 MHz and 26 GHz frequency bands.

Vi, however, remained bullish on its prospects. “We are confident that we will be able to deliver the best 5G experience in India in terms of coverage, speeds and latency,” the company said in a statement to News18.

What about Adani: The government revealed that the Adani Group subsidiary (Adani Data Networks) bought 400 MHz of the 26GHz band (mmWave) across six circles for Rs. 212 crore in the auction. It was the first time that the company has participated in an auction.

The government revealed that the airwaves were for regions like Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, and Mumbai.

Many analysts were expecting the company to shell out nearly Rs. 800-1,000 crore in the auction given the size of Earnest Money Deposit (EMD). (EMD is a kind of a tender security that bidders must pay to the government to convey their intention of participating in the auction.)

The spectrum picked up by the company suggests that the airwaves will be used to set up private captive networks which will be used only by the company executives to streamline its own businesses.

Some of the use cases include improving cybersecurity at airports, ports and logistics, in addition to power generation, transmission, distribution, and various manufacturing operations.

Highlights of the 5G auction: The government had said that a total of 72.098 GHz of airwaves was put up in this auction. It managed to sell 71 per cent of the total spectrum for Rs 1,50,173 crore, ANI reported.

The 5G Spectrum Auction has concluded successfully with a total bid amount of Rs 1,50,173 Crores. 72,098 MHz of spectrum was offered for auction, and out of that 51,236 MHz has been sold: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw pic.twitter.com/IyzSX4YNgd — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2022

Nearly 51 GHz out of 72 GHz spectrum was picked up among the four bidders, the government said. The Minister of Communications Ashwini Vaishnaw pointed out that the result was better than what was anticipated by everybody, according to ET.

“Everybody was expecting it to be in the Rs. 80,000 to Rs. one lakh crore range. So, this is definitely surprising,” Vaishnaw was quoted as saying.

He has previously said that the government is planning to complete with auction formalities, including spectrum allocation, by August 14 and expects telcos to start 5G services to launch in September or latest by October.

