YouTube Geo-blocks Short Film ‘Anthem for Kashmir’ Under Section 69A Orders from MeitY

YouTube recently geo-blocked Sandeep Ravindranath’s 9-minute-long short film ‘Anthem for Kashmir’, reported The News Minute. According to a letter from the YouTube Legal Support Team, the video-sharing giant was acting on a confidential communique from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), which requested the takedown using the blocking powers of Section 69A of the Information and Technology Act, 2000 (IT Act).

Released in May this year, Ravindranath’s film references, among other things, human rights violations in Kashmir—a region often described as one of the world’s most ‘militarised zones’. Reports add that the video is currently unavailable on YouTube in India. The Federation of Film Societies of India (FFSI), Kerala Region condemned the ban—arguing that the film portrays the ‘real status of Kashmir’.

Why it matters: Moves like this may stifle artistic expression from the political margins, closing the avenues for creatives who may not have the resources (whether social or financial) to display their work at scale. This is one among many of the chilling effects on free speech that a provision like Section 69A has.

YouTube’s letter also requested Ravindranath to ‘provide feedback’ to MeitY’s Examination Committee, which is currently discerning the video’s legality. The Committee is charged with the responsibility of discerning whether the complaint falls under the ambit of Section 69A. The letter added that given its obligations to comply with local laws, YouTube ‘may comply with (..) an order [to block the video] without further notice.’

The News Minute report also referred to other takedowns of creative content of late. Last month, YouTube removed ‘SYL’, a released song by the late musician Sidhu Moosewala, on the basis of an alleged legal complaint from the government. Discussing the long-standing dispute between Punjab and Haryana over the Sutlej-Yamuna Link Canal, Moosewala’s lyrics also touched upon the 1984 Sikh Riots, undivided Punjab, and the recent farmer’s protests.

What is Section 69A?

The Section empowers the Union to block public information online. The government may order the blocking of information in the interest of the ‘sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of the State, friendly relations with foreign States or public order.’

An intermediary—or person that transmits, stores, or receives an electronic record—that fails to comply with a Section 69A order can be fined and imprisoned for up to 7 years. Non-compliance could also lapse the safe harbour that intermediaries enjoy against unlawful third-party content, under Section 79 of the Act.

How Does YouTube Remove Harmful Content?

By judging whether the content violates its Community Guidelines, which establish what isn’t allowed on the platform—such as ‘pornography, incitement to violence, harassment, or hate speech’. Automated systems, content reviewers, and platform users flag potential violations of the Guidelines—after which, ideally, the content should be taken down.

Interestingly, over the last year, YouTube appears to have removed the most number of videos globally from its Indian wing. This year alone, YouTube removed 11,75,859 videos in India between January to March 2022—the highest number of takedowns globally. The United States came second, with 3,58,134 videos taken down during the same period.

Government takedown requests are considered by Google if they are provided in writing and clearly specify potential legal violations. In conversation with The News Minute, a YouTube spokesperson added that complaints are also judged against the Community Guidelines. If ‘appropriate’, the platform may restrict or remove content keeping in mind its own Terms of Service and the laws of the land.

Google’s dataset on government takedown requests is available here.

