wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:

Video: Members Call on Twitter vs Govt, RBI’s Vision 2025, Alt News and Razorpay and more

Published

This video, from a members-only call we hosted on July 26, 2022, contains an overview of our discussion on the ongoing significant tech-policy developments in India:

What we have covered

Through this discussion, we examined among other things:

Twitter vs Government

  • Why is Twitter suing the Indian Government over takedown orders?
  • Should Twitter have challenged the law underlying the orders instead?
  • Understanding content takedowns in India
  • What’s the history of Twitter vs the Indian government?
  • What should Twitter do now?

RBI’s ‘Vision 2025’

  • What is RBI planning for the next three years?
  • What has changed since 2019, when the RBI released its first 3-year roadmap?
  • What is the RBI currently doing in the e-payments space?

Alt News and Razorpay

  • Was Razorpay legally required to share Alt News donor data with the government?
  • What would have happened if Razorpay had not followed the Section 91 CrPC Order?
  • Does Section 91 mandate data sharing by Razorpay?
  • On what grounds can companies and individuals challenge section 91 Orders?

IT Rules 2021

  • What’s the status of the Centre’s petitions on High Court orders against the IT Rules 2021?
  • New Press and Periodicals Bill anticipated: What do we know of it and how does it relate to the IT Rules?
  • What are stakeholders saying in the ongoing consultation on the IT Rules amendments?

Here is the presentation deck for your reference:

Thank you for your support, if you’ve found our work useful in some way, please do consider encouraging your colleagues to subscribe to MediaNama.

For organizations, our group subscription options are available here.

Discover more:
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Can the Government’s Appellate Committee Compel Social Media Platforms to Host Content?

India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...

7 days ago

News

Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot

There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data

July 13, 2022

News

What Are the Consumer Protection Concerns With Crypto-assets?

Existing consumer protection regulations are not sufficient to cover the extent of protection that a crypto-investor would require.

July 8, 2022

News

Tanul Thakur Case: Delhi High Court Should Quash Blocking Order, Vindicate Legacy of Shreya Singhal

The Delhi High Court should quash the government's order to block Tanul Thakur's website in light of the Shreya Singhal verdict by the Supreme...

June 9, 2022

News

Data for revenue: Revisiting the Draft India Data Accessibility and Use Policy

Releasing the policy is akin to putting the proverbial 'cart before the horse'.

May 23, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ