Video: Members Call on Twitter vs Govt, RBI’s Vision 2025, Alt News and Razorpay and more

This video, from a members-only call we hosted on July 26, 2022, contains an overview of our discussion on the ongoing significant tech-policy developments in India:

What we have covered

Through this discussion, we examined among other things:

Twitter vs Government

Why is Twitter suing the Indian Government over takedown orders?

Should Twitter have challenged the law underlying the orders instead?

Understanding content takedowns in India

What’s the history of Twitter vs the Indian government?

What should Twitter do now?

RBI’s ‘Vision 2025’

What is RBI planning for the next three years?

What has changed since 2019, when the RBI released its first 3-year roadmap?

What is the RBI currently doing in the e-payments space?

Alt News and Razorpay

Was Razorpay legally required to share Alt News donor data with the government?

What would have happened if Razorpay had not followed the Section 91 CrPC Order?

Does Section 91 mandate data sharing by Razorpay?

On what grounds can companies and individuals challenge section 91 Orders?

IT Rules 2021

What’s the status of the Centre’s petitions on High Court orders against the IT Rules 2021?

New Press and Periodicals Bill anticipated: What do we know of it and how does it relate to the IT Rules?

What are stakeholders saying in the ongoing consultation on the IT Rules amendments?

Here is the presentation deck for your reference:

