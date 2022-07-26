wordpress blog stats
Trial of Ex-Twitter Employee Accused of Spying for Saudi Government Begins

Ahmad Abouammo, an Arabic-speaking American and former Twitter employee, is accused of leaking sensitive data of users critical of the Saudi government

A San Francisco Federal Court has begun hearings against a former Twitter employee accused of spying on ‘dissidents’ on behalf of the Saudi Arabian government, reported Bloomberg

Ahmad Abouammo, an American citizen fluent in Arabic, was reportedly responsible for promoting the uptake of Twitter in the kingdom between 2013 to 2015. Data secretly handed over to the Saudi government by Abouammo and his co-conspirators included the dissidents’ emails, phone numbers, dates of birth, and IP addresses. This information may have been used by the government to identify the owners of specific Twitter accounts, many of whom were critical of the regime. His information allegedly exposed them to State-sponsored ‘imprisonment and torture’, including being held in ‘secret prisons’, and subjected to sleep deprivation and electric shocks. Abouammo left Twitter in 2015.

Why it matters: Abouammo’s trial sheds light on longstanding reports of the Saudi Arabian government cracking down on dissidents or regime-critical individuals using Twitter. It also highlights what dissidents believe to be Twitter’s muted response to these issues. Last April, a Saudi Arabian court sentenced Abdulrahman Al Sadhan to 20 years of imprisonment for violating laws prohibiting political speech. The alleged site of the crime was a pseudonymised Twitter account that parodied the ruling government. Al Sadhan reportedly stated that Twitter hadn’t done enough to protect activists in the country. Other activists suing Twitter in the US for this privacy infringement, have stated that the company has ‘enabled, collaborated, colluded, conspired with, aided and abetted, and/or otherwise turned a blind eye to KSA’s [Kingdom of Saudi Arabia] efforts to suppress, torture, falsely imprison, terrorize, and murder dissenters both within Saudi Arabia and around the world.’ 

The United States government claims that Abouammo was recruited as a ‘mole’ within the microblogging platform by Bader Al-Asaker, Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman’s ‘right hand man’. It alleges that the regime bribed Abouammo with a sum total of $3,00,000 USD, in addition to a Hublot watch, to extract information on a list of users provided by the government—he is accused of ‘looking at’ over 6,000 such accounts. This includes the Twitter account of Omar Abdulaziz—a dissident with close ties to Jamal Khashoggi, a prominent Saudi journalist and regime critic allegedly assassinated on orders of Mohammad bin Salman in 2018. 

Arrested in 2019 and now on bail, Abouammo faces charges of obstructing justice and ‘acting as an illegal foreign agent in the US’, and wire fraud and money laundering, among others. They carry a maximum jail time of 20 years. Abouammo’s lawyer argued that the case is ‘hand-picked’ and needs to be viewed in its full context—Abouammo cooperated with investigating agencies at all points, they claimed. 

Thousands of pro-government accounts in Saudi Arabia have been reportedly taken down by Twitter over the last few years for violating its ‘platform manipulation‘ policies. However, commentators note that content moderation of this nature remains lacklustre in non-English languages like Arabic—with many accounts still ‘character assassinating’ specific journalists and civil society members at a large and possibly coordinated scale. Reports from 2018 suggest that an ‘army of trolls’ operates on Twitter in Saudi Arabia, reportedly backed by the government—this same ‘army’ repeatedly attacked Jamal Khashoggi in the run-up to his eventual assassination.

