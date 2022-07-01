Why did a US FCC member call for removal of TikTok from app stores?

What’s happening? A member of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), Brendan Carr, is renewing calls for Apple and Google to remove TikTok from their app stores, citing national security concerns surrounding the platform’s China based parent company, ByteDance.

TikTok is not just another video app.

That’s the sheep’s clothing. It harvests swaths of sensitive data that new reports show are being accessed in Beijing. I’ve called on @Apple & @Google to remove TikTok from their app stores for its pattern of surreptitious data practices. pic.twitter.com/Le01fBpNjn — Brendan Carr (@BrendanCarrFCC) June 28, 2022

Carr, a Republican, in a letter to the companies’ CEOs, dated June 24 and sent on FCC letterhead, described ByteDance as “beholden” to the Chinese government and “required by law to comply with [Chinese] government surveillance demands.” Citing a new BuzzFeed News report which alleges that ByteDance’s Chinese staff had accessed American TikTok users’ data on multiple occasions, Carr said the allegations showed how TikTok is “out of compliance with the policies that both of your companies require every app to adhere to.”

He has asked the companies to either remove TikTok from their app stores by July 8 or explain to him why they did not plan to do so.

What have the companies said? Multiple publications and agencies have reached out to Apple and Google but have been denied comments till now. A TikTok spokeswoman said in an email to NBC News that the company’s engineers in locations outside of the United States, including China, can be granted access to US user data “on an as-needed basis” and under “strict controls”.

Why does it matter? Carr’s request is unusual given that the FCC does not have clear jurisdiction over the content of app stores. The FCC regulates the national security space usually through its authority to grant certain communications licenses to companies. For years, US authorities have expressed concerns that Chinese government access to US users’ data or communications could put national security at risk. But whether Carr’s urging will work is uncertain.

What did the Buzzfeed report say? Based on leaked audio tapes, Buzzfeed reported on June 17 that engineers in China had access to US data between September 2021 and January 2022, at the very least. The report directly contradicts a sworn testimony by a TikTok executive from an October 2021 Senate hearing that a “world-renowned, US-based security team” decides who has access to this data.

Buzzfeed cited nine statements by eight different employees describe situations where US employees had to turn to their colleagues in China to determine how US user data was flowing. The US staff did not have permission or knowledge of how to access the data on their own, as per the report.

TikTok ban in India and around the world: Multiple governments have imposed or attempted to impose bans on TikTok. While countries like India and the United States have expressed concerns about the app’s ownership by ByteDance and attempting to ban it from app stores, other nations such as Indonesia and Bangladesh have banned it on pornography concerns.

India: Narendra Modi’s administration became the first government to impose a nationwide blockade on Tiktok (along with 58 other Chinese owned apps) in June 2020, following a military clash between India and China along the border. MeitY had said the decision to ban the apps was “to protect the data and privacy of its 1.3 billion citizens” and to put a stop to technology that was “stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in unauthorized servers outside India”.

Narendra Modi’s administration became the first government to impose a nationwide blockade on Tiktok (along with 58 other Chinese owned apps) in June 2020, following a military clash between India and China along the border. MeitY had said the decision to ban the apps was “to protect the data and privacy of its 1.3 billion citizens” and to put a stop to technology that was “stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in unauthorized servers outside India”. Bangladesh: Bangladesh, In November 2018, blocked the TikTok app’s internet access as part of the government’s crackdown on the removal of pornography and gambling sites. Two years later, in 2020, after many users protested against the ban, the Bangladesh government presented a draft to TikTok’s representatives asking them to remove ten inappropriate videos from the country. TikTok removed all the ten videos from their platform and soon after, the ban was lifted.

Bangladesh, In November 2018, blocked the TikTok app’s internet access as part of the government’s crackdown on the removal of pornography and gambling sites. Two years later, in 2020, after many users protested against the ban, the Bangladesh government presented a draft to TikTok’s representatives asking them to remove ten inappropriate videos from the country. TikTok removed all the ten videos from their platform and soon after, the ban was lifted. Pakistan: Between October 2020 to November 2021, the Pakistan government under Imran Khan had blocked TikTok four times. The most commonly cited reason behind these bans are along the lines of, “the continuous presence of inappropriate content on the platform and TikTok’s failure to take such content down.”

Between October 2020 to November 2021, the Pakistan government under Imran Khan had blocked TikTok four times. The most commonly cited reason behind these bans are along the lines of, “the continuous presence of inappropriate content on the platform and TikTok’s failure to take such content down.” Indonesia: TikTok was temporarily banned in Indonesia in 2018 after the Indonesian government accused it of promulgating “pornography, inappropriate content and blasphemy”. Indonesia’s Minister of Communications and Information had said, “The app has a lot of negative and harmful content, especially for children. Once TikTok can give us guarantees they can maintain clean content, it can re-open.” TikTok quickly enlisted a 20-member censorship panel for Indonesia and was allowed back after just eight days.

TikTok was temporarily banned in Indonesia in 2018 after the Indonesian government accused it of promulgating “pornography, inappropriate content and blasphemy”. Indonesia’s Minister of Communications and Information had said, “The app has a lot of negative and harmful content, especially for children. Once TikTok can give us guarantees they can maintain clean content, it can re-open.” TikTok quickly enlisted a 20-member censorship panel for Indonesia and was allowed back after just eight days. Armenia-Azerbaijan: Both Armenia and Azerbaijan banned TikTok in 2020 after accusing each other of using the app to make large-scale provocations and fan the flames of war that has engulfed both countries.

