UPI apps must seek user consent before collecting location data: NPCI

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has instructed all Unified Payments Interface (UPI) members to seek consent from users before collecting their location data, as per a circular issued on July 5.

Why does this matter? Privacy activists have pointed out that collecting location information (geo-tag, geo-code) of the user while processing their transaction poses surveillance risks. Regardless of what prompted NPCI to issue these new guidelines and the delay in doing so (~6 years), these guidelines address some of the privacy concerns because UPI apps like Google Pay and PhonePe can no longer geo-tag transactions without user consent and cannot deny UPI services to users who don’t share location data. Currently, Google Pay and other UPI apps do not allow you to initiate a transaction if location sharing is denied.

After 6 years and billions of transaction, @NPCI_NPCI talks about 'consent' while collecting geo-coords for every #UPI txn & gives 6 more months time to make such data collection a choice based consent. Is there a #GPS coord in India – where @NPCI_NPCI doesn't have txn data pic.twitter.com/SJTrkrH8R6 — Srikanth.CashlessConsumer | ஸ்‌ரீகாந்த் (@logic) July 11, 2022

What are the new guidelines?

In the UPI application programme interface (API) framework, location information of the payment is captured while initiating a transaction. “As mentioned in the NPCI guidelines, location details along with other relevant customer data

needs to be captured within the app provider’s system in an encrypted format. In extension to the stated guideline, since geo-tagging involves customer-centric information and such data points are used as per the defined norms and regulations, we are releasing the below-mentioned directions to be followed by all the UPI members,” the circular stated.

Consent: UPI apps are allowed to capture location or geographical details only with the consent of the customer. This cannot be mandated and the option for enabling or revoking the consent to share the location should be mandatorily provided in the app. Revoking consent: If the customer has already given consent to share the location with UPI apps, and then subsequently wants to revoke the consent, the same should be permitted without denying the UPI services to the customer. Incorrect location information: For all cases wherein the customer has given consent to capture the location details, the same should be correctly passed to UPI. Sending incorrect location coordinates will attract strict action from NPCI. No denial of service: If the customer does not give consent to share location details, the app should not deny or disable the UPI services.

Applicability: The aforementioned guidelines are applicable to domestic UPI transactions where the customer (payer) is an individual who is initiating transactions.

Deadline: All the UPI members must comply with these guidelines by December 1, 2022. “In case of non-compliance, PCI reserves the rights to take necessary regulatory actions on the members,” the circular states.

What are the privacy concerns with UPI apps collecting location data?

“The UPI specifications, ever since its first version, mention transaction metadata related to device and location being collected. […] Multiple developers mentioned that even in apps that didn’t explicitly have location permissions, PSPs were auto-populating GPS coordinates by using geo-IP databases and issuer banks were using these in fraud and risk management. The collection of this data is problematic, and is being made available to at least NPCI and issuer PSP [Payment Service Provider] and is stored along transaction data for 5-7 years. This coupled with CrPC 91 [Section 91 in The Code Of Criminal Procedure, 1973] poses a deep threat to individuals’ privacy and UPI transaction metadata holds users’ historic location longer than most cell tower data records of telcos would,” Srikanth Lakshmanan of CashlessConsumer explained to MediaNama.

Lakshmanan, in a blog post dated March 2017, wrote: “In a centralised architecture such as UPI, where each request is decrypted at NPCI, this means that any user of UPI app is constantly sending location information to NPCI (a pvt body owned by banks and a friend of state) […] Fact remains, nobody cares to respond to fears of privacy, surveillance, regressive terms and conditions because products of India Stack are one large monopoly, that is friendly to power corridors, run by not willing to be accountable to the public.”

What prompted NPCI to issue these new guidelines?

NPCI has not explicitly provided a reason for why it is now requiring apps to get user consent before collecting location data, but one main reason might be the stricter privacy measures that Android and iOS are instituting for apps that run on their platforms. “This is likely because of Android exposing and highlighting location gathering and users thus becoming more aware of what these apps are doing and not because NPCI is suddenly pro-privacy,” Kingsly wrote on Twitter.

