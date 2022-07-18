wordpress blog stats
Uber priotised growth over safety, alleges new US class-action suit

A class action lawsuit representing 550 women who allege sexual harassment and assault by Uber drivers raises questions on platform accountability yet again

“As early as 2014, Uber became aware that its drivers were sexually assaulting and raping female passengers; nevertheless, in the eight years since, sexual predators driving for Uber have continued to attack passengers” reads a new lawsuit filed against cab aggregator service Uber in a United States of America court by law firm Slater Slater Schulman, according to a statement on July 13th. According to the statement, the law firm represents 550 clients who claim to have faced such assaults and are investigating 150 more and even otherwise, focuses on representing survivors of catastrophic and traumatic events.

While we have elaborated on their allegations below, in a statement to BBC, Uber said the following:  “Sexual assault is a horrific crime and we take every single report seriously. There is nothing more important than safety, which is why Uber has built new safety features, established survivor-centric policies, and been more transparent about serious incidents. While we can’t comment on pending litigation, we will continue to keep safety at the heart of our work.”

The lawsuit comes on the heels of the company’s Second US Safety report, released last month, which showed it received over 3,000 reports of serious sexual assault occurring during use of its services, some of whom have been mentioned in the lawsuit according to the statement. The suit also details into how the company prioritised growth over user safety, the statement says.

Why it matters? Reports of sexual harassment and assault of women while using Uber’s Safety has parallels in India as well, where in 2014 a passenger was raped in a moving vehicle in New Delhi. In such cases aggregator services have often invoked a lack of responsibility over driver partners as a result of them being ‘independent contractors‘. While class action lawsuits can be taken up in India, the case could set up important precedent and answer questions of employer liabilities in gig and platform businesses.

What Uber did and didn’t do, according to the petitioner

While a copy of the lawsuit has not been made available, the statement outlines the following issues with the company’s practices:

Prioritising growth over safety: “…Uber was fixated on getting new drivers onboarded as quickly as possible to fuel growth, so it eschewed traditional background check standards,” the statement says. “For example, former CEO Travis Kalanick intentionally opted to hire drivers without fingerprinting them or running their information through FBI databases, and Uber’s current CEO Dara Khosrowshahi continued this policy after he took over in August 2017.”

Three-strike system, not reporting crimes: “Additionally, Uber has a longstanding policy that it will not report any criminal activity – even assaults and rape – to law-enforcement authorities,” the statement says. Slater Slater Schulman also says in the statement that Uber also maintains a three-strike system to keep drivers behind the wheel even after receiving serious complaints.

Uber needs to do more background checks, install cameras, etc: “There is so much more that Uber can be doing to protect riders: adding cameras to deter assaults, performing more robust background checks on drivers, creating a warning system when drivers don’t stay on a path to a destination,”  Adam Slater, founding partner at the firm is quoted as saying in the report.

I cover health technology for MediaNama but, really, love all things tech policy. Always willing to chat with a reader! Reach me at anushka@medianama.com

