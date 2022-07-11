wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , , ,

What does an ICIJ investigation into Uber reveal about its business practices?

An ICIJ investigation into Uber reveals that the company exerted its influence on public officials to obtain favourable outcomes worldwide

Published

Uber Cab aggregator

Uber’s foray into India may have been illegal according to a text sent by the company’s former global communications head, Nairi Hourdajian, an investigative report by the ICIJ (International Consortium of Investigative Journalists) revealed. The text was sent at a time when the Indian government was trying to shut down the ride-hailing service’s operations, the report added.

Why it matters: The findings of the investigation are a sobering reminder of how Uber exploited regulatory loopholes in its quest to attain dominance across the world. The report also claimed that the company leaned heavily on its relationships with public officials in order to obtain favourable business outcomes.

How did the findings come to light: The Guardian, a newspaper based in the United Kingdom, was able to access a leak which contained records of emails, text messages, company presentations and other documents from 2013 to 2017.

  • The newspaper then shared the Uber files with the ICIJ and 42 other media partners.

Lowdown on some of the other findings: Here are some of the findings from the report—

  • The company often entered various countries without requisite government approvals and later used the policy of recruiting former public officials who would help it appeal to public officials to drop probes, change policies on workers’ rights, draft new taxi laws and relax background checks on drivers.
  • The entry triggered violent protests against the company by traditional cab drivers who saw a threat to their livelihoods. Company executives sought to take advantage of the violence for their benefit. They wanted to cast a negative spotlight on the taxi industry in an alleged bid to delegitimise them.
  • The executives were also found to have deflected enquiries about the company’s tax avoidance strategies by helping host countries collect income taxes owed by drivers.
  • The Uber Files also show that the company deployed stealth technology such as the kill switch to prevent government investigations in six countries. It did so by cutting off access to company servers during raids.
  • The company, along with an advisory firm, compiled lists of more than 1,850 people, which included sitting and former public officials, think tanks and citizens groups, for the purpose of influencing policy in 29 countries and the European Union.

How did the company respond: An Uber spokesperson acknowledged “mistakes” and “missteps” that were undertaken by the company in 2017 but added that Uber had changed its ways now.

“When we say Uber is a different company today, we mean it literally: 90 percent of current Uber employees joined after Dara (Khosrowshahi) became CEO” in 2017. We have not and will not make excuses for past behaviour that is clearly not in line with our present values,” the company said in a statement.

  • The spokesperson said that Uber has not used a kill switch to thwart regulatory actions since 2017 and that Uber complies with all tax laws. She added: “No one at Uber has ever been happy about violence against a driver.”

Uber’s troubles in India: The Ministry of Consumer Affairs had warned cab aggregators like Uber, Ola, and Rapido of strict action if they did not improve their policies in May this year.

  • The cab aggregators had been summoned by the ministry on May 10 after users complained about the increase in fares, cancellation charges, etc.
  • The aggregators have been asked to submit information about their policies around surge pricing, data storage, and algorithms. The government may also issue an advisory against unfair practices by cab aggregators.

You can read the entire report here.

Also read:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
Discover more:, , , , , ,
Written By

I cover several beats such as Crypto, Telecom, and OTT at MediaNama. I can be found loitering at my local theatre when I am off work consuming movies by the dozen.

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Tanul Thakur Case: Delhi High Court Should Quash Blocking Order, Vindicate Legacy of Shreya Singhal

The Delhi High Court should quash the government's order to block Tanul Thakur's website in light of the Shreya Singhal verdict by the Supreme...

June 9, 2022

News

Data for revenue: Revisiting the Draft India Data Accessibility and Use Policy

Releasing the policy is akin to putting the proverbial 'cart before the horse'.

May 23, 2022

News

Tax – the bugbear for India’s online gaming industry

The industry's growth is being weighed down by taxation and legal uncertainty.

May 23, 2022

News

Compliance reports by social media platforms are unhelpful

Due to the scale of regulatory and technical challenges, transparency reporting under the IT Rules has gotten off to a rocky start.

April 18, 2022

News

Why can’t we make revenue generating apps? India contributes less than 1% of global in-app revenues

Here are possible reasons why Indians are not generating significant IAP revenues despite our download share crossing 30%.

March 24, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ