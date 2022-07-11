What does an ICIJ investigation into Uber reveal about its business practices?

Uber’s foray into India may have been illegal according to a text sent by the company’s former global communications head, Nairi Hourdajian, an investigative report by the ICIJ (International Consortium of Investigative Journalists) revealed. The text was sent at a time when the Indian government was trying to shut down the ride-hailing service’s operations, the report added.

Why it matters: The findings of the investigation are a sobering reminder of how Uber exploited regulatory loopholes in its quest to attain dominance across the world. The report also claimed that the company leaned heavily on its relationships with public officials in order to obtain favourable business outcomes.

How did the findings come to light: The Guardian, a newspaper based in the United Kingdom, was able to access a leak which contained records of emails, text messages, company presentations and other documents from 2013 to 2017.

The newspaper then shared the Uber files with the ICIJ and 42 other media partners.

Lowdown on some of the other findings: Here are some of the findings from the report—

The company often entered various countries without requisite government approvals and later used the policy of recruiting former public officials who would help it appeal to public officials to drop probes, change policies on workers’ rights, draft new taxi laws and relax background checks on drivers.

The entry triggered violent protests against the company by traditional cab drivers who saw a threat to their livelihoods. Company executives sought to take advantage of the violence for their benefit. They wanted to cast a negative spotlight on the taxi industry in an alleged bid to delegitimise them.

The executives were also found to have deflected enquiries about the company’s tax avoidance strategies by helping host countries collect income taxes owed by drivers.

The Uber Files also show that the company deployed stealth technology such as the kill switch to prevent government investigations in six countries. It did so by cutting off access to company servers during raids.

The company, along with an advisory firm, compiled lists of more than 1,850 people, which included sitting and former public officials, think tanks and citizens groups, for the purpose of influencing policy in 29 countries and the European Union.

How did the company respond: An Uber spokesperson acknowledged “mistakes” and “missteps” that were undertaken by the company in 2017 but added that Uber had changed its ways now.

“When we say Uber is a different company today, we mean it literally: 90 percent of current Uber employees joined after Dara (Khosrowshahi) became CEO” in 2017. We have not and will not make excuses for past behaviour that is clearly not in line with our present values,” the company said in a statement.

The spokesperson said that Uber has not used a kill switch to thwart regulatory actions since 2017 and that Uber complies with all tax laws. She added: “No one at Uber has ever been happy about violence against a driver.”

Uber’s troubles in India: The Ministry of Consumer Affairs had warned cab aggregators like Uber, Ola, and Rapido of strict action if they did not improve their policies in May this year.

The cab aggregators had been summoned by the ministry on May 10 after users complained about the increase in fares, cancellation charges, etc.

The aggregators have been asked to submit information about their policies around surge pricing, data storage, and algorithms. The government may also issue an advisory against unfair practices by cab aggregators.

You can read the entire report here.

