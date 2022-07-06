Twitter Challenges Union’s Blocking Orders Under Section 69A, Seeks Judicial Review

Twitter has commenced legal action against ‘overbroad and arbitrary’ content blocking orders from the Union, reported Reuters on Tuesday. The petition moved in the Karnataka High Court seeks judicial review of some blocking orders issued by the government under Section 69A of the Information and Technology Act, 2000.

Twitter alleges that some blocking requests under the provision are procedurally ‘deficient’—in that users, for example, are not notified prior to their accounts being taken down. Unnamed sources add that some requests lack substance, that is, it is not specified as to how the flagged content falls under the provisions of Section 69A. The Union has argued in the past that the contents of blocking orders are confidential and not open to the public.

Such requests amount to the ‘disproportionate’ abuse of power by government officials alleges Twitter—which may critically violate freedom of speech. For example, sources add that the petition refers to content takedown requests from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) relating to content posted by the official accounts of political parties.

Why it matters: The broad provisions of Section 69A have been critiqued for potentially facilitating censorship online. Twitter has indeed complied with such orders in the past, partly participating in this exercise. However, its challenge, in this case, may mark a significant attempt by a private entity to not only protect free speech in India, but challenge government laws frequently perceived as lacking transparency. What this means for the future of Twitter’s operations in India is unclear, however—especially given that it has already earned the ire of MeitY ministers of past and present for ‘non-compliance’ with Indian IT laws.

How Has the Government Responded?

Speaking at a Press Conference on Tuesday, Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw noted that a ‘thought process that social media should be held accountable is spreading in our country, as well as globally. Rapid work [is] underway on how to make it accountable.’ To that end, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar added that while all intermediaries have the right to seek judicial review, they have an ‘unambiguous obligation’ to comply with Indian laws.

This same line of thought has been reiterated by MeitY in the proposed draft Amendments to the IT Rules, 2021—which mandate that all intermediaries in India, including Twitter, should respect citizens’ ‘constitutional rights’ while moderating content on their platforms. On the flip side, the methods the Union has devised to ‘regulate’ such companies and ‘protect’ fundamental rights’ have been widely critiqued by industry stakeholders for once again threatening the right to free speech online.

Is the Twitter-Union Dispute Anything New?

This is one among many free speech disputes between the microblogging platform and the Union of late.

On June 27th, MeitY gave Twitter an ultimatum to comply with all its pending content takedown orders—or lose its safe harbour status protecting it from being held liable for unlawful third-party content published on the platform. Twitter eventually complied with the requests a few days later. The government had reportedly sought action on over 60 accounts, including some relating to journalists, international think tanks, and politicians.

Last June also saw Twitter temporarily lose its safe harbour status for its non-compliance with the Information Technology (Intermediary guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. By August, however, the Union notified the Delhi High Court that the company was now in compliance with the Rules.

What Are the Government’s Powers Under Section 69A of the IT Act, 2000?

The provision empowers the Union to direct intermediaries to block public information online, in the interest of ‘sovereignty and integrity of India, security of the State, friendly relations with foreign States or public order or for preventing incitement to the commission of any cognizable offence relating to the above.’

Intermediary non-compliance may lead to fines and/or up to 7 years of imprisonment. It may also lapse an intermediary’s safe harbour status under Section 79 of the IT Act—which protects them from being held liable for unlawful third-party content on their platform.

