Karnataka HC to look at merits of Twitter’s petition against blocking orders next month

A single judge-bench comprising Justice Krishna S Dixit of the Karnataka High Court posted the first hearing in the writ petition filed by Twitter against the Section 69A orders under the IT Act 2000 served to it by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) for August 25th. The hearing was postponed since the government submitted that Tushar Mehta, Solicitor General of India, could not appear for the matter as he was down with Covid-19 in New Delhi.

Twitter was represented at the hearing by Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi. While the proceedings were brief today, we have summarised the statements made, below. At the next hearing, Justice Dixit said that the merits of the matter will be examined to ascertain if it could be taken up further.

Why it matters? The proceeding in the case would have high precedential value in cases of government blocking orders as well as intermediaries’ compliance with the same. This would especially be the case on August 25 when the Court will decide on the merits of the petition itself which challenges several such blocking orders passed by MeitY for content on its platform. Long standing, overarching concerns over the Section 69A have persisted with experts often criticising it for being opaque and wide. It must be noted that this would mark the second or third instance that Twitter has been at loggerheads with the Indian government over content moderation.

Blocking orders impact Twitter’s business: Rohatgi in court

During the hearing, Rohatgi claimed that the government’s orders for blocking content under Section 69A would impede Twitter’s business.

“No reason is given to us, my lord we are answerable to our individual account holders as well. No intimation is given to the account holder that he has some objectionable tweet so therefore under the rules his account has to be blocked after following natural justice. Neither are we told anything nor is he told anything and the rules require for reasons to be recorded, to be furnished to us why these people’s accounts have to be blocked. If this is the way it has to happen, my entire business will come to an end,” he said during the hearing.

In brief: Twitter’s petition before the High Court

In its petition, filed on July 5th, challenges 39 blocking orders served by MeitY under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act. These are orders passed between February 2021 and 2022. Chiefly, here are the arguments Twitter makes in its petition:

‘MeitY did not provide notice to users’

Twitter contends that the challenged Orders should be set aside for non-compliance with Rule 8(1) of the Blocking Rules, 2009. According to the petition, no prior notice was provided to the user whose account was being blocked, nor was an opportunity for a hearing provided. It added that several of these accounts were of “identifiable public figures”.

Blocking Orders for Accounts ‘Disproportionate’

Section 69A, the petition argues, does not extend to blocking entire accounts. This is a “disproportionate” action, especially questionable given the lack of reasoning provided in Blocking Orders. Additionally, the Union has not indicated how flagged content—by politicians, activists, and journalists—will actually disrupt public order, indicating that it poses no imminent danger.

‘Blocking orders are unconstitutional’

The petition interprets Section 69A to say that there should be a necessary and expedient reason to pass a Blocking Order under the provision. These reasons should be stated in writing in the Order.

Blocking Orders lack ‘specific reasoning for account takedowns’

The petition argues that the Blocking Orders merely reproduce the ‘subhead’ of Section 69A in their reasoning, without actually describing how the tweet or account violates it. It notes that this is particularly the case for accounts, which often contain large amounts of information.

Violation of Right to free speech and expression

Twitter has argued that the content in the challenged Orders, which include journalistic and political content, “squarely” falls under the Right to Freedom of Speech and Expression, guaranteed by Article 19(1) of the Constitution. Blocking such content amounts to a “gross violation” of the free speech “guaranteed to citizen-users” of Twitter.

