wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , , , ,

Karnataka HC to look at merits of Twitter’s petition against blocking orders next month

Twitter India has taken the Union government’s content blocking orders to the Karnataka High Court which scheduled the hearing for August 25th

Published

A single judge-bench comprising Justice Krishna S Dixit of the Karnataka High Court posted the first hearing in the writ petition filed by Twitter against the Section 69A orders under the IT Act 2000 served to it by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) for August 25th. The hearing was postponed since the government submitted that Tushar Mehta, Solicitor General of India, could not appear for the matter as he was down with Covid-19 in New Delhi.

Twitter was represented at the hearing by Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi. While the proceedings were brief today, we have summarised the statements made, below. At the next hearing, Justice Dixit said that the merits of the matter will be examined to ascertain if it could be taken up further.

Why it matters? The proceeding in the case would have high precedential value in cases of government blocking orders as well as intermediaries’ compliance with the same. This would especially be the case on August 25 when the Court will decide on the merits of the petition itself which challenges several such blocking orders passed by MeitY for content on its platform. Long standing, overarching concerns over the Section 69A have persisted with experts often criticising it for being opaque and wide. It must be noted that this would mark the second or third instance  that Twitter has been at loggerheads with the Indian government over content moderation.

Blocking orders impact Twitter’s business: Rohatgi in court

During the hearing, Rohatgi claimed that the government’s orders for blocking content under Section 69A would impede Twitter’s business.

“No reason is given to us, my lord we are answerable to our individual account holders as well. No intimation is given to the account holder that he has some objectionable tweet so therefore under the rules his account has to be blocked after following natural justice. Neither are we told anything nor is he told anything and the rules require for reasons to be recorded, to be furnished to us why these people’s accounts have to be blocked. If this is the way it has to happen, my entire business will come to an end,” he said during the hearing.

In brief: Twitter’s petition before the High Court

In its petition, filed on July 5th, challenges 39 blocking orders served by MeitY under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act. These are orders passed between February 2021 and 2022. Chiefly, here are the arguments Twitter makes in its petition:

  • ‘MeitY did not provide notice to users’

Twitter contends that the challenged Orders should be set aside for non-compliance with Rule 8(1) of the Blocking Rules, 2009. According to the petition, no prior notice was provided to the user whose account was being blocked, nor was an opportunity for a hearing provided. It added that several of these accounts were of “identifiable public figures”.

  • Blocking Orders for Accounts ‘Disproportionate’

Section 69A, the petition argues, does not extend to blocking entire accounts. This is a “disproportionate” action, especially questionable given the lack of reasoning provided in Blocking Orders. Additionally, the Union has not indicated how flagged content—by politicians, activists, and journalists—will actually disrupt public order, indicating that it poses no imminent danger.

  • ‘Blocking orders are unconstitutional’

The petition interprets Section 69A to say that there should be a necessary and expedient reason to pass a Blocking Order under the provision. These reasons should be stated in writing in the Order.

  • Blocking Orders lack ‘specific reasoning for account takedowns’

The petition argues that the Blocking Orders merely reproduce the ‘subhead’ of Section 69A in their reasoning, without actually describing how the tweet or account violates it. It notes that this is particularly the case for accounts, which often contain large amounts of information.

  • Violation of Right to free speech and expression

Twitter has argued that the content in the challenged Orders, which include journalistic and political content, “squarely” falls under the Right to Freedom of Speech and Expression, guaranteed by Article 19(1) of the Constitution. Blocking such content amounts to a “gross violation” of the free speech “guaranteed to citizen-users” of Twitter.

Also read:

Discover more:, , , , , , ,
Written By

I cover health technology for MediaNama but, really, love all things tech policy. Always willing to chat with a reader! Reach me at anushka@medianama.com

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Can the Government’s Appellate Committee Compel Social Media Platforms to Host Content?

India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...

6 days ago

News

Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot

There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data

July 13, 2022

News

What Are the Consumer Protection Concerns With Crypto-assets?

Existing consumer protection regulations are not sufficient to cover the extent of protection that a crypto-investor would require.

July 8, 2022

News

Tanul Thakur Case: Delhi High Court Should Quash Blocking Order, Vindicate Legacy of Shreya Singhal

The Delhi High Court should quash the government's order to block Tanul Thakur's website in light of the Shreya Singhal verdict by the Supreme...

June 9, 2022

News

Data for revenue: Revisiting the Draft India Data Accessibility and Use Policy

Releasing the policy is akin to putting the proverbial 'cart before the horse'.

May 23, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ