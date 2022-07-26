Today at 4 PM: Members Call On Twitter vs Govt, RBI’s Vision 2025, Alt News and Razorpay and more

This is a FINAL CALL for our Members Call at 4 PM today on “Twitter vs Govt, RBI’s Vision 2025, Alt News and Razorpay, IT Rules 2021”.





The session will begin at 4 PM with a presentation, explaining key points related to these developments, followed by a Q&A session, in which attendees can ask questions and/or debate issues.

Why this call matters

Activity in tech policy in India is ramping up, but it can be hard to keep up with all that’s going on, let alone meet all compliance requirements. To help you stay ahead of the curve, we will answer these questions on our members call:

Twitter vs Government

Why is Twitter suing the Indian Government over takedown orders?

Should Twitter have challenged the law underlying the orders instead?

Understanding content takedowns in India

What’s the history of Twitter vs the Indian government?

What should Twitter do now?

RBI’s ‘Vision 2025’

What is RBI planning for the next three years?

What has changed since 2019, when the RBI released its first 3-year roadmap?

What is the RBI currently doing in the e-payments space?

Alt News and Razorpay

Was Razorpay legally required to share Alt News donor data with the government?

What would have happened if Razorpay had not followed the Section 91 CrPC Order?

Does Section 91 mandate wholesale data sharing by Razorpay?

On what grounds can companies and individuals challenge section 91 Orders?

IT Rules 2021