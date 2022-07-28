wordpress blog stats
TLDR: NPD ownership in draft Data law, demand slacks for e-pharmacies, telemedicine, Meta’s VR troubles, Pegasus in EU staffers’ phones, more

We present a quick roundup of latest tech news and tech policy developments from around the world

Published

Government to define ‘ownership’ of non-personal data

An Indian Express report says that the government is looking to define ownership of non-personal data in the draft National Data Governance Framework to counter any refusal of Big Tech firms to share that with regulators. [Read more]

U.S. Crypto exchange Kraken allegedly violates sanctions

U.S.-based crypto exchange Kraken, which has been under the scanner of the U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control since 2019, is accused of violating U.S. sanctions against Iran and other countries buy allowing their citizens to trade digital tokens. Kraken is expected to be fined for the same. [Read more]

Tele-consultation and e-pharmacies see slow demand post pandemic  

Reports say that tele-consultation platforms and e-pharmacies, which saw significant upticks in users during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, are seeing demand slack now as restrictions wear off and real-time doctor and pharmacy visits make a comeback. [Read more]

Centre to introduce framework against fake reviews on e-commerce platforms

Reports say that the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) is in touch with traders on curbing fake reviews online. The Ministry of Consumer Affairs has formed a departmental committee that is to submit its report on the same in a month. [Read more]

FTC blocks Meta’s acquisition of VR company Within

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission blocked a deal by Facebook’s parent company Meta to acquire virtual reality company Within, seen by commentators as a signal on the government’s toughened stance on Big Tech acquiring new technologies [Read more]

Meta faces trademark lawsuit by MetaX in Manhattan

MetaX LLC, a company that creates “immersive virtual-reality experiences”, is suing Facebook owner Meta in a Manhattan court over trademark violation. Its plea says that Facebook’s rebranding “crushed” its own operations in the space. [Read more]

EU staff’s phones “compromised” by infamous Pegasus spyware  

Reuters reported that it has access to a letter that says that there is evidence that Israel-based NSO’s Pegasus spyware could have been deployed in the phones of its staff members, leading to them getting “compromised” [Read more]

ByteDance re-entry scrutinized over concerns of data harvesting through AI

Byte Dace, the China-based parent company of banned video platform TikTok, is facing scrutiny over concerns that it might harvest data using artificial intelligence (AI), as per reports quoting officials. The company is planning to re-enter the Indian market through a partnership with Mumbai’s Hiranandani Group. [Read more]

Views

News

Can the Government’s Appellate Committee Compel Social Media Platforms to Host Content?

India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...

July 20, 2022

News

Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot

There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data

July 13, 2022

News

What Are the Consumer Protection Concerns With Crypto-assets?

Existing consumer protection regulations are not sufficient to cover the extent of protection that a crypto-investor would require.

July 8, 2022

News

Tanul Thakur Case: Delhi High Court Should Quash Blocking Order, Vindicate Legacy of Shreya Singhal

The Delhi High Court should quash the government's order to block Tanul Thakur's website in light of the Shreya Singhal verdict by the Supreme...

June 9, 2022

News

Data for revenue: Revisiting the Draft India Data Accessibility and Use Policy

Releasing the policy is akin to putting the proverbial 'cart before the horse'.

May 23, 2022

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

