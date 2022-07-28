TLDR: NPD ownership in draft Data law, demand slacks for e-pharmacies, telemedicine, Meta’s VR troubles, Pegasus in EU staffers’ phones, more

Government to define ‘ownership’ of non-personal data

An Indian Express report says that the government is looking to define ownership of non-personal data in the draft National Data Governance Framework to counter any refusal of Big Tech firms to share that with regulators. [Read more]

U.S. Crypto exchange Kraken allegedly violates sanctions

U.S.-based crypto exchange Kraken, which has been under the scanner of the U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control since 2019, is accused of violating U.S. sanctions against Iran and other countries buy allowing their citizens to trade digital tokens. Kraken is expected to be fined for the same. [Read more]

Tele-consultation and e-pharmacies see slow demand post pandemic

Reports say that tele-consultation platforms and e-pharmacies, which saw significant upticks in users during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, are seeing demand slack now as restrictions wear off and real-time doctor and pharmacy visits make a comeback. [Read more]

Centre to introduce framework against fake reviews on e-commerce platforms

Reports say that the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) is in touch with traders on curbing fake reviews online. The Ministry of Consumer Affairs has formed a departmental committee that is to submit its report on the same in a month. [Read more]

FTC blocks Meta’s acquisition of VR company Within

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission blocked a deal by Facebook’s parent company Meta to acquire virtual reality company Within, seen by commentators as a signal on the government’s toughened stance on Big Tech acquiring new technologies [Read more]

Meta faces trademark lawsuit by MetaX in Manhattan

MetaX LLC, a company that creates “immersive virtual-reality experiences”, is suing Facebook owner Meta in a Manhattan court over trademark violation. Its plea says that Facebook’s rebranding “crushed” its own operations in the space. [Read more]

EU staff’s phones “compromised” by infamous Pegasus spyware

Reuters reported that it has access to a letter that says that there is evidence that Israel-based NSO’s Pegasus spyware could have been deployed in the phones of its staff members, leading to them getting “compromised” [Read more]

ByteDance re-entry scrutinized over concerns of data harvesting through AI

Byte Dace, the China-based parent company of banned video platform TikTok, is facing scrutiny over concerns that it might harvest data using artificial intelligence (AI), as per reports quoting officials. The company is planning to re-enter the Indian market through a partnership with Mumbai’s Hiranandani Group. [Read more]