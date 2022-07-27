wordpress blog stats
TLDR: Amazon acquires One Medical, Data localization rules, Russia’s digital payments ban, Apple in health, Meta, Giphy

We present a quick roundup of the latest news and developments in tech policy

Amazon’s health services push: One Medical acquired for $3.9 billion

E-commerce giant Amazon made another foray into health services with its acquisition of One Medical, a membership-based chain of primary healthcare facilities. [Read more]

Apple’s report on supporting customer health, working with healthcare sector

Apple Inc. came out with a report on its health impact that focuses on two aspects — health tracking and insights for individual users through apps, and its involvement with the ‘medical community’ to develop tools for research. [Read more]

Ban on Chromebook and Google Workspace in Denmark schools

Denmark has banned the use of Chromebook and the Workspace suite by Google in schools after its data protection agency found its data processing relating to students as non-compliant with the EU’s GDPR regulations. [Read more]

Facebook’s gearshift from news to ‘creator economy’: memo to employees

Facebook’s global media partnerships head reportedly told employees that the platform will shift resources from the News tab and Bulletin to the “creator economy”, aiming to help “creators” grow and better engage audiences [Read more]

UK regulator to reconsider Meta-Giphy deal after blocking order quashed

After the UK’s Competition Appeals Tribunal (CAT) stayed its order blocking the acquisition of GIF-sharing platform Giphy by Meta, the country’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it will another review of the deal [Read more]

Digital payments banned in Russia as President Putin signs law

The use of digital securities and utility tokens has been banned as a means of payment across Russia following its President signing into law an amendment passed by the legislature on July 8. This comes after its Central Bank’s calls to ban cryptocurrency. [Read more]

Data localization norms may be diluted for ‘ease of doing business’

The Indian Express reported sources in MeitY saying that the contentious data localization rules may be diluted following complaints from several startups that they are too “compliance intensive”, even as terms like “critical data” are vaguely defined. [Read more]

Aadhar mandatory for availing EWS admissions in Delhi’s private schools 

Reports say that from the academic session 2023-24, admissions under “Economically Weaker Sections” (EWS) category will only be accepted with Aadhar verification. The Directorate of Education says this is necessary for the benefit of “deserving eligible candidates” [Read more]

  

