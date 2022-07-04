Tata Group partners with Renesas to manufacture semiconductors

Tata Group will partner with Renesas Electronics Corporation to design, develop, and manufacture semiconductors for electronics systems in the Indian and emerging markets, as per a press release issued by Renesas. The Japanese company has signed an agreement with two companies— Tata Motors and Tejas Networks (both are part of the Tata Group), the release revealed.

Why it matters: The global economy, including India, has been reeling under a semiconductor crisis causing major disruptions to supply chains worldwide. The deal is expected to help Tata soften the blow of the semiconductor shortage to its business. It is also likely to provide an upper hand to the company in the 5G roll-out which will take place later this year.

What does this partnership entail?

What is Tejas’ plan for this partnership: Tejas will use Renesas’ technical knowledge in implementing “next-generation wireless network solutions”, the companies said in their statement. The products will be limited to India initially and then be sold in the global markets eventually.

The semiconductors developed under the partnership will be deployed in radio units used in telecom networks which includes 4G, 5G, to Open Radio Access Network (O-RAN).

What is O-RAN: The technology enables open 5G RAN deployments, in addition to aiding wider interoperability.

What is Tejas: It is an optical, broadband and data networking products company which counts telecom service providers, internet service providers, utilities, security and government entities as its customers. Tata Group picked up a controlling stake in the company in July last year through its subsidiary— Panatone Finvest Ltd.

How will this deal help TCS’ plan for private captive networks: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Chief Operating Officer N Ganapathy Subramaniam had earlier asked the government to allocate 5G spectrum directly to private enterprises in an interview with Economic Times.

The Union cabinet then gave its approval later in June, paving the way for enterprises to set up private captive networks. It also announced that the 5G auction will take place in the last week of July.

Renesas has also entered into a partnership with TCS to establish a Joint System Solution Development Centre in Bengaluru.

The planned innovation center will work on system solutions for the IoT (Internet of Things), infrastructure, industrial and automotive segments.

What kind of sops are being offered by the Union government: The partnership is likely to benefit from the Indian government’s scheme to incentivise manufacturing of semiconductors in India. The state had announced incentives worth Rs. 76,000 crore for companies in December last year.

Here are some of the incentives:

The Schemes for Setting up of Semiconductor Fabs and Display Fabs in India will offer fiscal support of up to 50 per cent of project cost on pari-passu basis to eligible applicants.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) will modernise the Semi-conductor Laboratory (SCL) in Mohali.

The Design Linked Incentive (DLI) Scheme will offer a product-design-linked incentive of up to 50 per cent of eligible expenditure and product deployment linked incentive of 4-6 per cent on net sales for five years.

