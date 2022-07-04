wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

Tata Group partners with Renesas to manufacture semiconductors

Tata Group enters into a partnership with Renesas to manufacture semiconductors with an eye on 5G deployment set to happen later this year

Published

Tata Group will partner with Renesas Electronics Corporation to design, develop, and manufacture semiconductors for electronics systems in the Indian and emerging markets, as per a press release issued by Renesas. The Japanese company has signed an agreement with two companies— Tata Motors and Tejas Networks (both are part of the Tata Group), the release revealed.

Why it matters: The global economy, including India, has been reeling under a semiconductor crisis causing major disruptions to supply chains worldwide. The deal is expected to help Tata soften the blow of the semiconductor shortage to its business. It is also likely to provide an upper hand to the company in the 5G roll-out which will take place later this year.

What does this partnership entail?

What is Tejas’ plan for this partnership: Tejas will use Renesas’ technical knowledge in implementing “next-generation wireless network solutions”, the companies said in their statement. The products will be limited to India initially and then be sold in the global markets eventually.

  • The semiconductors developed under the partnership will be deployed in radio units used in telecom networks which includes 4G, 5G, to Open Radio Access Network (O-RAN).
  • What is O-RAN: The technology enables open 5G RAN deployments, in addition to aiding wider interoperability.

What is Tejas: It is an optical, broadband and data networking products company which counts telecom service providers, internet service providers, utilities, security and government entities as its customers. Tata Group picked up a controlling stake in the company in July last year through its subsidiary— Panatone Finvest Ltd.

How will this deal help TCS’ plan for private captive networks: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Chief Operating Officer N Ganapathy Subramaniam had earlier asked the government to allocate 5G spectrum directly to private enterprises in an interview with Economic Times.

  • The Union cabinet then gave its approval later in June, paving the way for enterprises to set up private captive networks. It also announced that the 5G auction will take place in the last week of July.
  • Renesas has also entered into a partnership with TCS to establish a Joint System Solution Development Centre in Bengaluru.
  • The planned innovation center will work on system solutions for the IoT (Internet of Things), infrastructure, industrial and automotive segments.

What kind of sops are being offered by the Union  government: The partnership is likely to benefit from the Indian government’s scheme to incentivise manufacturing of semiconductors in India. The state had announced incentives worth Rs. 76,000 crore for companies in December last year.

Here are some of the incentives:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
  • The Schemes for Setting up of Semiconductor Fabs and Display Fabs in India will offer fiscal support of up to 50 per cent of project cost on pari-passu basis to eligible applicants.
  • The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) will modernise the Semi-conductor Laboratory (SCL) in Mohali.
  • The Design Linked Incentive (DLI) Scheme will offer a product-design-linked incentive of up to 50 per cent of eligible expenditure and product deployment linked incentive of 4-6 per cent on net sales for five years.

Also read:

Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

I cover several beats such as Crypto, Telecom, and OTT at MediaNama. I can be found loitering at my local theatre when I am off work consuming movies by the dozen.

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Tanul Thakur Case: Delhi High Court Should Quash Blocking Order, Vindicate Legacy of Shreya Singhal

The Delhi High Court should quash the government's order to block Tanul Thakur's website in light of the Shreya Singhal verdict by the Supreme...

June 9, 2022

News

Data for revenue: Revisiting the Draft India Data Accessibility and Use Policy

Releasing the policy is akin to putting the proverbial 'cart before the horse'.

May 23, 2022

News

Tax – the bugbear for India’s online gaming industry

The industry's growth is being weighed down by taxation and legal uncertainty.

May 23, 2022

News

Compliance reports by social media platforms are unhelpful

Due to the scale of regulatory and technical challenges, transparency reporting under the IT Rules has gotten off to a rocky start.

April 18, 2022

News

Why can’t we make revenue generating apps? India contributes less than 1% of global in-app revenues

Here are possible reasons why Indians are not generating significant IAP revenues despite our download share crossing 30%.

March 24, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ