Summary: How insurers could handle data related to PMJAY under NHA’s new data sharing guidelines

Companies will be required to enter into non-disclosure agreements with employees when dealing with data processing for the government’s Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (PMJAY) public health insurance scheme, according to new guidelines released by the National Health Authority on July 15th. The guidelines specify grievance redressal mechanisms for entities handling data under the scheme, security standards they should implement for them, including implementing non-disclosure agreements with those processing such data, how they should deal with data breaches, an outline for a grievance redressal mechanism, principles to follow in privacy policies and so on. We have summarised its provisions below.

Comments have been invited on the guidelines until July 25th and can be mailed to datasharing.mel@nha.gov.in

Called the draft Data Sharing Guidelines, the consultation paper proposes regulation of data collection, use, processing, etc. by entities or implementing schemes under the government’s flagship health insurance program PMJAY which provides a cover of upto Rs 5 lakh per family, for secondary and tertiary care.

Why it matters? The guidelines could have a significant impact on how health data of 50 Crore people, that PMJAY claims to cover, will be collected, used, and processed by insurers. This becomes important as researchers have previously raised concern that digitisation of health could mean that health insurance providers could use health data to refuse to issue policies or increase premiums for people who may not seem satisfactorily healthy. Further, the guidelines have also been released for public consultation for only 10 days – a period which civil society organisations have criticised as insufficient and at least two groups of stakeholders, MediaNama has learnt, have sent representations to the NHA on for an extension.

The obligations on entities handling data under the policy

Taking consent before processing and sharing data

The guidelines outline that NHA and other entities involved with the PMJAY will have to take consent of an individual before collection, use or disclosure of their personal data. Such consent will be capable of being withdrawn and further while taking such consent the entity would have to mention where providing certain information is not mandatory for availing a service, the guidelines prescribe.

However, the policy outlines certain exceptions for consent-based disclosures. These are as follows:

a. Consent on behalf of a child: “Parent or legal guardian can give consent on behalf of a child below the age of 18 years, provided a valid proof of relationship (PoR), proof of identity (PoI) and proof of age of the data principal is submitted,” the guidelines say.

b. Beneficiaries who are seriously ill or mentally incapacitated: “In the cases of beneficiaries who are seriously ill or mentally incapacitated, any adult member of the family can give consent, based on proof of relationship (PoR) along with proof of medical condition of the individual,” the draft guidelines say.

c. Anonymised Data: Certain sets of anonymised data i.e., such data that cannot be identified back with its principal will be shared by the NHA, according to the guidelines. However, it says that these will have to be anonymised in line with protocols set by the NHA and can only be shared with approval by a designated authority as well as for certain purposes like for public health management, clinical research, academic research, etc.

d. For government oversight: “NHA as the data fiduciary may disclose protected health information to a government agency for oversight activities authorized by law, including audits; civil, administrative, or criminal investigations; inspections; licensure or disciplinary actions; civil, administrative, or criminal proceedings or actions,” the guidelines say.

e. For epidemic control: This could be in relation with “Epidemics declared/ notified diseases under the Epidemic Diseases Act and amendments thereof,” the consultation paper says.

f. In response to court orders: Lastly, the ‘NHA as the data fiduciary may disclose protected health information in the course of any judicial or administrative proceeding and/ or in response to an order of a court or administrative tribunal, provided that the NHA as data beneficiary discloses only the protected health information expressly authorized by such order

Maintaining confidentiality and security of the data

The guidelines specify that entities handling data under PMJAY, including the NHA, would have to comply with certain industrial standards of safety and security.While the guidelines mention ISO 27001 standards for security, they also say that the NHA itself could also notify security policies, procedures, and guidelines, for entities covered by the policy, from time to time.

The guidelines also ask that entities processing personal data, as outlined in the policy, maintain secrecy around it. This, it specifies, could be done in the following ways:

Entering into confidentiality and non-disclosure agreement, covering areas of data privacy and confidentiality, with employees and entities part of PMJAY, which are reviewed from time to time.

Requiring employees, entities, the NHA itself, etc. involved in any stage of data processing to be subject to requirements of strict secrecy. This could extend to periods even after the end of their involvement.

Sharing any personal details, when required by any employee or entity under PMJAY for carrying out their functions, only on a ‘need-to-know’ basis.

Specifically maintaining confidentiality on Aadhaar information



The guidelines also outline a few obligations with relation to Aadhaar information handled by such entities:

“9.7.8. Any individual, entity or agency, which is in possession of Aadhaar number(s) of Aadhaar number holders, shall ensure security and confidentiality of the Aadhaar numbers and of any record or database containing the Aadhaar numbers.

9.7.9. No entity which is in possession of the Aadhaar number of an Aadhaar number holder, shall make public any database or record containing the Aadhaar numbers of individuals, unless the Aadhaar numbers have been redacted or blacked out through appropriate means, both in print and electronic form.

9.7.10 No entity shall require an individual to transmit his Aadhaar number over the Internet unless such transmission is secure and the Aadhaar number is transmitted in encrypted form, except where transmission is required for correction of errors or redressal of grievances.”

The guidelines further also say that biometric information collected by entities under the guidelines shall not be stored, shared or used for any purpose other than for authentication in accordance with the provisions of the Aadhaar (Targeted delivery of financial and other subsidies, benefits and services) Act, 2016 and the regulations made thereunder or for the specific purpose that was mentioned when it was collected itself. Further, they say that such information will not be disclosed to anyone without the data principal’s consent.

Handling data breaches under the guidelines

In case of any unauthorised access, sharing, alteration, disclosure, etc. of data an entity would have to report it to the authorised agency as per the Information Technology (The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team and Manner of Performing Functions and Duties) Rules, 2013.

The entity would also have to report the incident to the ‘Data Sharing Committee’ – a three-member body to be formed by the NHA, under the guidelines, which would oversee the overall compliance by entities with the guidelines.

The data principal will also have to be informed about such an incident. The time limits within which incidents of different levels of severity shall be notified, the consultation paper says.

Bar on inferential use of data for denying services

“NHA and its ecosystem partners shall not restrict any beneficiary requesting their data based on any characteristics, including language, disability status, technological knowledge, etc,” the guidelines say.

Grievance redressal mechanism formed under the guidelines

As aforementioned, the guidelines outline a grievance redressal mechanisms for principals and entities under the PMJAY. Under this, individuals can write to the Data Sharing Officer of the NHA, for any complaints, reports of incidents of violation of the guidelines, etc.

According to the guidelines, while the contact details of such an individual will be given on the PMJAY website to raise such issues a grievance portal would also be created. Under this process, the officer would have to resolve a complaint within a month of receiving it. The guidelines also say that a matter could also be escalated by raising a complaint with the Ministry of Health and Family welfare as well.

Creating audit trails for oversight over functions

The consultation paper also makes provisions for allowing auditing of entities involved with PMJAY by an auditor, legal representatives of the patient, the patient, healthcare provider, sharing officer, court appointed/authorized person, etc. For the same, it asks entities to maintain a strict audit trail of information related to systems with read and write access to personal data. Such information should include:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“a. a record of all processing activities which have access to personal data

b. a record of how such personal data is processed or used

c. a record of all personal data that is disclosed to any other entity, including the names of such entities, the time at which such personal data was disclosed and the categories of personal data which were disclosed”

