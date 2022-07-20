wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , ,

How fintech startup Slice is working around RBI’s new norms on credit lines

Fintech start-up Slice will now offer its customers real-time term loans on each transaction rather than a revolving credit line

Published

What’s the news? Fintech start-up Slice will now offer its customers term loans on each transaction rather than a revolving credit line, the company said in an email sent to customers. While the email does not specify the reason behind this move, it is in all likelihood due to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) new guidelines, which bar prepaid payment instruments (PPIs) like wallets and prepaid cards, such as the one offered by Slice, from offering customers a credit line.

Why does this matter? The RBI norms issued in June disrupted many fintech startups, especially in the “buy now pay later” segment, because the business models of many of these companies involved issuing revolving credit to customers to refill their prepaid cards or wallets. Slice’s pivot might be something the rest of the industry follows as they figure out ways to comply with the norms and await further clarity from RBI.

How will Slice’s new business model work? Slice is calling its new credit feature “Purchasing Power,” which is an estimated amount a user may qualify to borrow from Slice for each transaction. “Every time you transact with your slice card, a new approval decision will be made instantly to assess the best amount you can borrow for the purchase. The decision will be determined primarily based on merchant credibility, risk, fraud checks, and your past payments as well as repayment patterns,” Slice explained in its email to customers. Previously, Slice used to offer customers a credit line and no-interest EMI split over three months on that credit.

Will it affect credit score: “Be assured that your credit score is not at all affected by this. It only gets affected if repayment is not done on time,” Slice explained on a support page.

Slice also looking to issue credit cards: Separately, Slice has also sought RBI’s approval to issue credit cards through its registered non-banking finance company (NBFC) Quadrillion Finance, MoneyControl reported on July 19. RBI in April this year released new credit and debit card guidelines that allow NBFCs to issue credit cards after getting approval from the central bank.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Also Read

Discover more:, , , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Can the Government’s Appellate Committee Compel Social Media Platforms to Host Content?

India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...

6 hours ago

News

Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot

There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data

7 days ago

News

What Are the Consumer Protection Concerns With Crypto-assets?

Existing consumer protection regulations are not sufficient to cover the extent of protection that a crypto-investor would require.

July 8, 2022

News

Tanul Thakur Case: Delhi High Court Should Quash Blocking Order, Vindicate Legacy of Shreya Singhal

The Delhi High Court should quash the government's order to block Tanul Thakur's website in light of the Shreya Singhal verdict by the Supreme...

June 9, 2022

News

Data for revenue: Revisiting the Draft India Data Accessibility and Use Policy

Releasing the policy is akin to putting the proverbial 'cart before the horse'.

May 23, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ