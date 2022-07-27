wordpress blog stats
Six countries take up IIIT-B’s Aadhaar-like digital identity programme

Six countries have implemented an citizen identity system Modular Open-Source Identity Platform (MOSIP) similar to India’s Aadhar developed at IIIT-B

Published

What’s the news: As many as six countries by July 27 responded to an Aadhaar-like unique identity programme extended by the International Institute of Information Technology, Bengaluru (IIIT-B), reported Economic Times (ET).

The institute developed an open-source foundational identity platform called the Modular Open-Source Identity Platform (MOSIP). It is currently used by Sri Lanka, Morocco, the Philippines, Guinea, Ethiopia and the Togolese Republic to provide digital identities to their citizens. As per the report, West African nation Sierra Leone will also be joining this list. Further, it said Uganda, Nigeria, Samoa, and Tunisia are some of the other countries that showed interest in MOSIP.

Why it matters: India’s privacy experts have voiced concern about digital identity systems like Aadhaar in the backdrop of absent national data protection laws. While some countries like Sri Lanka, Morocco, Philippines do have data protection laws, the use of MOSIP in countries that do not have such protection laws raises concerns like threat to privacy, government surveillance and profiling of citizens.

How many are registered under MOSIP? So far, 71 million citizens in the Philippines have been registered using MOSIP. Of these, 50 million have been issued identity cards. Similarly, 150,000 million citizens out of 36 million population in Morocco have been issued unique identity numbers.

Officials also told ET that Sierra Leone signed an MoU with IIIT-B on July 21 for MOSIP on a pilot basis. During this time, the pilot size will have a couple of thousand citizens out of a population of about eight million people. After MOSIP Version 1.0 was released in 2020, the Philippines put it into practice. Morocco followed suit soon after and later Sri Lanka, Guinea and Togo.

IIIT-B intends to reach a billion people in the next couple of years out of the three billion people across the globe who do not have an identity, said ET. In terms of foreseeable privacy or security concerns with national identity projects based on MOSIP, the programme authorities said that these depend on how MOSIP is configured in various countries.

MOSIP claimed in the report that digital authentication of identity will allow citizen-centric services to farmers, open bank accounts for people in the lower economic strata and facilitate UPI-like transactions in registered countries. Speaking to ET, it said that voice biometrics is another point of focus because it will ease self-service and support online identity verification without using a purpose-built hardware.

