SC grants Alt News’ Mohammed Zubair interim bail in all UP FIRs

What’s the News: Following weeks of legal battle, the Supreme Court on July 20 granted interim bail to Mohammed Zubair, co-founder of fact-checking website Alt News in all six Uttar Pradesh (UP) police FIRs.

Why it matters: While the latest court document only provides the operative order, the Bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud said that existence of power of arrest must be used by the police sparingly. Zubair’s case came at a time when many journalists, activists face censure or arrest for voicing dissent. On July 19, Gujarat police arrested filmmaker Avinash Das for sharing a photo of Union Home Minister Amit Shah with arrested IAS officer Pooja Singhal reported Economic Times. Then, Justice GR Swaminathan of the Madras High Court initiated contempt of court proceedings against YouTuber Savukku Shankar for allegedly questioning his integrity in a tweet. Similarly, Assam police arrested Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani in April for his tweet about Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Here, Zubair was charged with hurting religious sentiments via tweets. By asserting limitations to the power of arrest and giving bail on all six FIRs against the journalist, the court upheld Article 19 (Freedom of Expression) of the Indian Constitution.

“The petitioner would be at liberty to pursue his rights and remedies in proceedings under Article 226 of the Constitution/ Section 482 of the Code of Criminal Procedure 1973 in respect of the FIRs which have been or which may be registered against him before the High Court of Delhi and in that event nothing contained in this judgment shall amount to an expression of opinion on the merits of such proceedings,” said the Bench, including Justices Surya Kant and A S Bopanna.

Essentially, this means Zubair can approach the Delhi High Court for seeking quashing of all FIRs.

SIT disbanded: While ordering the bail, the court also transferred investigations from the UP Police to the Special Cell of the Delhi Police. Accordingly, the SIT constituted by the UP Director General of Police (DGP) on July 10 was disbanded. Further, the court said these directions will extend to any other FIR against Zubair in respect of the same subject matter as the six FIRs. In such cases, the investigation will again stand transferred to the Special Cell and the journalist will be entitled to an interim bail.

Conditions of bail: Zubair was directed to pay a personal release bond of ₹ 20,000 before the Chief Judicial Magistrate at the Patiala House Courts, Delhi. Following this, the Superintendent at the Tihar Jail was to release him by 6 pm Wednesday.

Aside from the six listed cases, Zubair’s bail in the Muzaffarnagar July 2021 case under Section 173 of the Code of Criminal Procedure also continues.

Protecting freedom of speech: Meanwhile, the court refused the state government’s request to impose a ban on Zubair’s tweeting rights, reported Live Law.

“It is like telling a lawyer that you should not argue. How can we tell a journalist that he will not write or utter a word?” said Chandrachud as per Live Law.

Stating that Zubair will be answerable to the law if he posts any objectionable tweet, Chandrachud said that there cannot be an “anticipatory order interdicting someone from speaking”.

