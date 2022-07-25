Reliance Earnings: Jio gains new subscribers, registers profit of over Rs. 4,000 crore

Reliance Jio has managed to clock over Rs. 4,000 crore in net profit in the first quarter of the financial year 2022-23 (FY23), according to the financial statement released by the company. It also reported an increase in the Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) from Rs. 167.6 to Rs. 175.7 during the quarter.

Why it matters: Reliance is one of the most valuable companies in India and it has been looking to diversify its interests by venturing into e-commerce. The financial statement offers insight into how Reliance looks to challenge the dominance of start-ups. Moreover, Jio is the largest telecom operator in the country and its financial statement offers a glimpse into the state of the telecom sector.

How did Jio perform: The company registered an uptick in its user base which saw an addition of 9.7 million. The total number of users stands at 419.9 million.

The company earned gross revenue of Rs. 27,527 crore in the quarter which is a 20 per cent increase from last year.

The statement revealed that the company facilitated nearly 26 exabytes of data on its servers. It also revealed that subscribers were consuming more than 20 GB of data on average per month.

The company also claimed that they had 53 per cent of the total market share more than the combined market share of its competitors.

How is Meta helping Reliance: The company officials revealed in a presentation that Meta’s investment helped Reliance in developing solutions which allows prepaid users to recharge their account in a single click with WhatsApp Pay. They added that nearly 60 per cent to 65 per cent of Jio’s user base recharges their accounts online.

The officials vaguely said that they were working closely with Meta but did not elaborate on the nature of the work and their future plans.

Reliance’s retail push: The company said that it was able to operate without any disruptions in the first quarter but the consumer spending sentiment remained “cautious due to inflationary concerns”.

The company seems to be equally focused on its offline and online segments as is evident from the fact that it registered its best quarter in terms of revenue (Rs. 58,554 crore).

Reliance has been able to register a profit of Rs. 2,000 crore. The company said that the growth was led by categories like Fashion & Lifestyle and consumer electronics.

The company claimed that its customer base crossed 200 million (208 million as of now). The company said that revenue from digital and new commerce grew by more than twice over last year and contributed about 19 per cent of the revenue.

of the revenue. The company said that shopping value on AJIO has grown by twice for people who have been using it for more than a year compared to new customers who are on the platform for fewer than 90 days. Urban Ladder has more than doubled its revenue over last year, the company informed.

“The growth in JioMart Kirana orders is driven by increased merchant penetration and addition of region-specific assortment in commodities,” the company wrote. It added that the merchant base grew by four times over last year.

Highlights from Reliance media’s business: The company said that its revenue rose 10.4 per cent to Rs. 1,340 crore during the quarter due to the “growth in entertainment ad and movie business revenues”.

“High inflation created a challenging environment for advertising revenue while subscription revenue continued to be stymied by the delay in NTO 2.0 implementation,” the company said.

It informed investors that Viacom18, in which Reliance picked up a stake, acquired digital streaming rights of the Indian Premier League for the Indian sub-continent and all rights for three international territories, for five seasons, for Rs. 24,352 crore. “Viacom18 will leverage IPL, one of the biggest sports and entertainment properties, to scale up viewership and monetisation of its digital platform,” the company said.

The company reasoned that its increased investments in entertainment content and marketing, to support the growth plans, led to a 26 per cent growth in operating costs.

